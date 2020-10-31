Saturday's district volleyball finals scores

Volleyball
SATURDAY'S DISTRICT RESULTS
CLASS B
B-1: Omaha Skutt def. Blair 25-6, 25-11, 25-7
B-2: Norris def. Omaha Duchesne 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
B-3: Waverly def. Elkhorn North 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19
B-4: Elkhorn def. Lexington 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
B-5: Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
B-6: York def. Hastings 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
B-7: Aurora def. Gering 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16
B-8: Northwest def. Seward 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Wahoo: Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli 25-12, 25-10, 25-16
C1-2 at Minden: St. Paul def. Gothenburg 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
C1-3 at Aurora: Kearney Catholic def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
C1-4 at Grand Island CC: Adams Central def. Grand Island CC 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
C1-5 at Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5
C1-6 at Kearney: Syracuse def. Sidney, 25-10, 25-10, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7
C1-7 at Kearney: Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13
C1-8 at Boone Central: Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Shelby-Rising City: Lutheran Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12
C2-2 at Norfolk Catholic: Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton 25-11, 25-15, 25-22
C2-3 at Ogallala: Overton def. Gordon-Rushville 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
C2-4 at Clarkson: Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
C2-5 at Thayer Central: Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10
C2-6 at Central Valley: Howells-Dodge def. South Loup 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
C2-7 at Diller-Odell: Superior def. Palmyra 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
C2-8 at Guardian Angels CC: Guardian Angels CC def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Kearney: Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
D1-2 at Hampton: BDS def. High Plains, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20
D1-3 at Wisner-Pilger: Archbishop Bergan def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21
D1-4 at David City: Mead def. Humphrey/LHF 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
D1-5 at Hayes Center: South Platte def. Cambridge, 25-23, 20-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-8
D1-6 at Pierce: Hartington CC def. Elgin/PJ 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
D1-7 at Holdrege: Amherst def. North Platte St. Pat's 25-7, 25-10, 25-14
D1-8 at Centennial: Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Neligh-Oakdale: Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore 25-13, 25-14, 25-12
D2-2 at Minden: CWC def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17
D2-3 at Sidney: Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
D2-4 at Thayer Central: Falls City SH def. Franklin 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
D2-5 at Boone Central: Humphrey SF def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
D2-6 at Hastings: Nebraska Christian def. Bertrand 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14
D2-7 at Paxton: Mullen def. Garden County 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-11
D2-8 at Schuyler: Wynot def. Exeter-Milligan 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
