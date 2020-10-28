 Skip to main content
Saturday's district volleyball final pairings
Saturday's district volleyball final pairings

Here is a look at district finals for the bottom five classes. All matches are Saturday.

CLASS B

B-1: No. 16-seed Blair at Omaha Skutt

B-2: No. 15 Omaha Duchesne at No. 2 Norris

B-3: No. 14 Elkhorn North at No. 3 Waverly

B-4: No. 13 Lexington at No. 4 Elkhorn

B-5: No. 12 Beatrice at No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood

B-6: No. 11 Hastings at No. 6 York

B-7: No. 10 Gering at No. 7 Aurora

B-8: No. 9 Seward at No. 8 Northwest

CLASS C-1

(At neutral sites)

C1-1: No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 16 Omaha Roncalli

C1-2: No. 2 St. Paul vs. No. 15 Gothenburg

C1-3: No. 3 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 14 Malcolm

C1-4: No. 4 Grand Island CC vs. No. 13 Adams Central

C1-5: No. 5 Columbus Lakeview vs. No. 12 Wayne

C1-6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Sidney

C1-7: No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 10 Ogallala

C1-8: No. 8 Broken Bow vs. No. 9 Oakland-Craig

CLASS C-2

(At neutral sites)

C2-1 at Shelby-Rising City: No. 1 Lutheran Northeast vs. No. 16 Freeman, 1 p.m.

C2-2: No. 2 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 15 Crofton

C2-3 at Ogallala: No. 3 Overton vs. No. 14 Gordon-Rushville, 2:30 p.m. MT

C2-4: No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 13 BRLD

C2-5: No. 5 Thayer Central vs. No. 12 Centennial

C2-6 at Central Valley: No. 6 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 11 South Loup, 1 p.m.

C2-7 at Diller-Odell: No. 7 Superior vs. No. 10 Palmyra, 1 p.m.

C2-8: No. 8 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 9 Fullerton

CLASS D-1

(At neutral sites)

D1-1: No. 1 Pleasanton vs. No. 16 Anselmo-Merna

D1-2: No. 2 BDS vs. No. 15 High Plains

D1-3 at Wisner-Pilger: No. 3 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 14 Hartington-Newcastle, 4 p.m.

D1-4 at David City: No. 4 Mead vs. No. 13 Humphrey/LHF, 3 p.m.

D1-5: No. 5 South Platte vs. No. 12 Cambridge

D1-6: No. 6 Hartington CC vs. Elgin/PJ

D1-7: No. 7 Amherst vs. No. 10 North Platte St. Pat's

D1-8: No. 8 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 9 Kenesaw

CLASS D-2

(At neutral sites)

D2-1 at Neligh-Oakdale: No. 1 Diller-Odell vs. No. 16 Cody-Kilgore, 2 p.m.

D2-2: No. 2 CWC vs. No. 15 Wauneta-Palisade

D2-3: No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 14 Sioux County

D2-4: No. 4 Falls City SH vs. No. 13 Franklin

D2-5: No. 5 Humphrey SF vs. No. 12 Twin Loup

D2-6: No. 6 Bertrand vs. No. 11 Nebraska Christian

D2-7: No. 7 Mullen vs. No. 10 Garden County

D2-8: No. 8 Exeter-Milligan vs. No. 9 Wynot

High school volleyball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

