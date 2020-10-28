Saturday's district volleyball final pairings

Here is a look at district finals for the bottom five classes. All matches are Saturday.
CLASS B
B-1: No. 16-seed Blair at Omaha Skutt
B-2: No. 15 Omaha Duchesne at No. 2 Norris
B-3: No. 14 Elkhorn North at No. 3 Waverly
B-4: No. 13 Lexington at No. 4 Elkhorn
B-5: No. 12 Beatrice at No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood
B-6: No. 11 Hastings at No. 6 York
B-7: No. 10 Gering at No. 7 Aurora
B-8: No. 9 Seward at No. 8 Northwest
CLASS C-1
(At neutral sites)
C1-1: No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 16 Omaha Roncalli
C1-2: No. 2 St. Paul vs. No. 15 Gothenburg
C1-3: No. 3 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 14 Malcolm
C1-4: No. 4 Grand Island CC vs. No. 13 Adams Central
C1-5: No. 5 Columbus Lakeview vs. No. 12 Wayne
C1-6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Sidney
C1-7: No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 10 Ogallala
C1-8: No. 8 Broken Bow vs. No. 9 Oakland-Craig
CLASS C-2
(At neutral sites)
C2-1 at Shelby-Rising City: No. 1 Lutheran Northeast vs. No. 16 Freeman, 1 p.m.
C2-2: No. 2 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 15 Crofton
C2-3 at Ogallala: No. 3 Overton vs. No. 14 Gordon-Rushville, 2:30 p.m. MT
C2-4: No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 13 BRLD
C2-5: No. 5 Thayer Central vs. No. 12 Centennial
C2-6 at Central Valley: No. 6 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 11 South Loup, 1 p.m.
C2-7 at Diller-Odell: No. 7 Superior vs. No. 10 Palmyra, 1 p.m.
C2-8: No. 8 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 9 Fullerton
CLASS D-1
(At neutral sites)
D1-1: No. 1 Pleasanton vs. No. 16 Anselmo-Merna
D1-2: No. 2 BDS vs. No. 15 High Plains
D1-3 at Wisner-Pilger: No. 3 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 14 Hartington-Newcastle, 4 p.m.
D1-4 at David City: No. 4 Mead vs. No. 13 Humphrey/LHF, 3 p.m.
D1-5: No. 5 South Platte vs. No. 12 Cambridge
D1-6: No. 6 Hartington CC vs. Elgin/PJ
D1-7: No. 7 Amherst vs. No. 10 North Platte St. Pat's
D1-8: No. 8 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 9 Kenesaw
CLASS D-2
(At neutral sites)
D2-1 at Neligh-Oakdale: No. 1 Diller-Odell vs. No. 16 Cody-Kilgore, 2 p.m.
D2-2: No. 2 CWC vs. No. 15 Wauneta-Palisade
D2-3: No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 14 Sioux County
D2-4: No. 4 Falls City SH vs. No. 13 Franklin
D2-5: No. 5 Humphrey SF vs. No. 12 Twin Loup
D2-6: No. 6 Bertrand vs. No. 11 Nebraska Christian
D2-7: No. 7 Mullen vs. No. 10 Garden County
D2-8: No. 8 Exeter-Milligan vs. No. 9 Wynot
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!