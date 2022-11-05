Saturday hits: Lutheran's Saathoff wins 4 state titles — each in a different class

Two years ago, Elecea Saathoff was winning her second state championship as a sophomore at Diller-Odell.

But with her family deciding to move to Lincoln, Saathoff transferred to Lincoln Lutheran after playing club volleyball with now-teammate Abby Wachal.

Now in 2022, Saathoff capped off her high school career with her fourth state title, all coming in different classes.

“I went to Lincoln Lutheran because it was a great fit for me," Saathoff said after the No. 1 Warriors’ win over No. 2 Archbishop Bergan.

Saathoff, who switched to a full-time setter role this year, was excellent for Lutheran. She reached over 1,000 assists this season and had 35 more with 24 digs in the state championship.

“From Diller-Odell to here was a big change for me and coming to Lincoln Lutheran, I was kind of nervous,” she said. “I did not know how much I would be playing or anything but this team really accepted me. It’s really become who I am and this is a really big family for me.”

Saturday's standouts

* Grace Baumert, H, Howells-Dodge: 42 kills to will the Jaguars to a state title in five sets. So, that makes 80 (!) kills for the Wayne State commit in the semifinals and finals combined.

* Lucy Ghaifan, MH, Grand Island CC: Ghaifan is one of those rare players who can simply take over a match, and that's what the 6-foot senior did in the Crusaders' win. She finished with 28 kills and added three blocks.

* Laney Kathol, OH, Hartington CC: Kathol is the motor for a Trojans team that ran through the Class D-1 bracket as the No. 7 seed. In the championship match, she had 26 kills, including the team's final three points.

That state title feeling

(A look at what was on the minds of players and coaches moments after celebrating a championship).

* I was tired, but you know, just keep going and it's my senior year. So just give it everything I have.” — Baumert

* “If you compared us now and then, we did not look like a state tournament team,” Lincoln Lutheran hitter Abby Wachal.

* “It means a lot to myself because we have seen the growth from (Wachal) and the others these three years." — Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler

* "Missing state last year made us seniors so hungry." — Kathol