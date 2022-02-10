 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rich Huebner named volleyball coach at Lincoln Southeast

Rich Huebner began his coaching and teaching careers with Lincoln Public Schools. Now he's back.

Huebner was named the next volleyball coach at Lincoln Southeast, the school announced Thursday.

Huebner takes over at Southeast after head coaching stints at Omaha Westside, Raymond Central and Auburn. He led Omaha Westside to a state tournament appearance in 2002, the school's first in 12 years.

The Alma native also was an assistant volleyball coach at Lincoln Northeast and Papillion-La Vista, helping both schools reach multiple state tournament appearances.

"I couldn't be more honored to join the Lincoln Southeast family," Huebner said in a statement. "The history of excellence in academics and athletics at Southeast is something I am excited about being a part of and contributing to."

Paige Carter stepped down after coaching the Knights for four seasons. The former Southeast and Husker volleyball player compiled a 53-72 record at the school.

