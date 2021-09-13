'Progress over perfection' approach has Lincoln High volleyball taking another step forward

Last season served as a stepping stone for the Links. They began to beat teams they were not beating in previous seasons, and players began understanding that they can compete with strong teams.

Their season came to a close following a five-set loss to Omaha Westside in a district match, but that didn't take away from the progress made.

"A lot of it I think really was just knowing that they could do it and they carried that over into (this) season ... having a little more confidence, having a little more pep in your step," Wilcox said.

And though the Links dropped two matches last weekend (to 12-4 Fremont and 12-2 Bellevue West), they were able to take away a few more lessons, especially following a 25-15, 26-24 loss to the No. 5 Thunderbirds.

"I think that was a testament to how they played against Bellevue West on Friday night," Wilcox added. "Just really pushing them to the limit and playing tough against them."

With fellow seniors Woods (outside/middle), Harper Case (defensive specialist), Ariana Hoagland (middle) and Bayla Young (defensive specialist) back after playing a lot of sets in previous seasons, Christophersen said she was excited to see the Links take another step after winning 12 matches in 2018, 13 in 2019 and 15 last year.