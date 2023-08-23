The high school volleyball season begins Thursday. Here's what you should know about all 12 teams in Lincoln.
Christian Did not submit preseason form East Returning starters: Shandy Fa'ali'i, sr.; Megan Waters, sr.; Mandy Mettscher, sr.; Alex Rasmussen, jr.; Brynne Topolski, sr.; Kennedy Johnson, jr. Coach Johnson's outlook: "We're excited to compete at a high level this year!" Lincoln High
Returning starters: Scarlett Anderson, jr.; Haidyn Case, so. Coach Wilcox's outlook: "We're pretty young but will compete with teams."
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (1) reacts after a block against Oakland-Craig during a Class C-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal match on Nov. 4, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lutheran 2022: 40-0 (C-2 state champion). Returning starters: Sophie Wohlgemuth, sr.; Keri Leimbach, jr.; Lily Wohlgemuth, so.; Jillian Donovan, jr. Coach Ziegler's outlook: "I am excited for this team, which has some key returning starters and letterwinners, as well as others stepping up into a starting role, which I believe makes them a strong contender for a return trip to the state tournament." Northeast Returning starters: Serena Heeren, sr.; Genna LeMay, sr.; McKinzie Peterson, so.; Tasia Sadler, sr.; Laney Songster, sr.; Doneelah Washington, sr. Coach Songster's outlook: "Experience and athleticism could be key. Improvements in defense, blocking and transition offense will be key to 'getting over the hump' and making a jump from the previous seasons. Team is motivated to improve." North Star Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz. Returning starters: Avery Bowen, sr.; Maddie Dageforde, sr.; Ali Jacobs, sr.; Abby Lottman, sr.; Macy Roth. Coach Nelson-Hitz's outlook: "The Gators will have a strong combination of senior experience and freshman talent on the court. After some injury issues coming into last season, we’re excited and looking forward to a successful 2023 season." Northwest Returning starters: Charlee Taylor, sr.; Chante Dowd, sr.; Lilly Keifer, so.; Izzy Butters, so.; Raegan Hoer, jr.; Hannah Pearson, so.; Ava Fisser, jr. Coach Roth's outlook: "We're much improved from last year and I'm excited about the four newcomers to the program." Parkview Christian Did not submit preseason form Pius X Returning starters: Sidda Hagedorn, sr.; Keeleigh Knobbe, jr.; Faith Venable, jr.; Ava Markowski, so. Coach Wenz's outlook: "We are young but we have a lot of kids with experience and the ability to compete. We have a lot of options on where kids can play and where they will be needed to help the team out. We will have a new setter this year, losing a four-year setter." Southeast Returning starters: Natalie Wardlow, jr.; Kya Branch, sr.; Kacey Porter, jr.; Catrice Olds, sr. Season outlook: "This group has a very high ceiling. Wardlow is playing at another level from last year. If we can get setting going, which our transfer helps out a lot, we should be very solid." Southwest Coach: Jessica Kirkendall. Returning starters: Malayah Long, sr.; Emerson Lionberger, sr.; Abbie Appleget, sr.; Teagan Little, sr.; Olivia Kreimer, jr.; Ava Tomlin, sr. Coach Kirkendall's outlook: "We have a large senior class that is determined to put their best foot forward this year and pick up where we left off last year with the rest of their team under their leadership."
The Journal Star's 2022 first-team Super-State group poses on the Hudl rooftop overlooking downtown Lincoln. From left to right, Olivia Mauch (Bennington), Stella Adeyemi (Papillion-La Vista South), Abby Wachal (Lincoln Lutheran), Malayah Long (Lincoln Southwest), Destiny Ndam-Simpson (Omaha Westside), Lauren Medeck (Papillion-La Vista South) and Grace Heaney (Elkhorn North).
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙮 𝙉𝙙𝙖𝙢-𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙨𝙤𝙣 | 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚
H | Sr. | 6-1 | College: Creighton Highlight reel: Ndam-Simpson was the leader for Omaha Westside, which made the state championship match for the first time since 1985. She totaled 507 kills (4.6 per set), 473 digs and 63 blocks this season. Also a member of the 2021 Super-State first-team, Ndam-Simpson racked up 1,678 kills in her career.
They said it: “Destiny works hard both in the classroom and on the court; this is apparent in all the academic and athletic accolades she has earned. Destiny’s work ethic and high expectations of herself and others were one of the driving forces to our success this year. Destiny embodies the term student-athlete. She is a positive role model for athletes and students alike.” – Omaha Westside assistant coach Krista Filipi
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
𝘼𝙗𝙗𝙮 𝙒𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡 | 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙇𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙣
H | Sr. | 5-10 | College: St. Cloud State Highlight reel: Wachal was the captain of Lincoln Lutheran’s first undefeated season in school history — and her play backed that up. Her .398 hitting percentage led Class C-2 and her 535 kills (5.6 per set) were second. She also had 254 digs, 43 blocks and 55 ace serves. Wachal finished her career with 1,543 kills.
They said it: “Abby has a passion for the game and is never afraid to step up in the big moments and was a big part of leading us to the three state championships in her four years on the varsity team. Her leadership as a captain was so valuable to us this season, as she served as a great role model to her teammates. Abby has definitely left her legacy here at Lincoln Lutheran.” – Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙠 | 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
H | Jr. | 5-10 | College: South Dakota Highlight reel: After being an impactful player for Papillion-La Vista South in her first two seasons, Medeck stepped up as the leader for the state champion Titans in 2022. She had 25 kills, 16 digs and two blocks in the state title win over Omaha Westside. Medeck was third in Class A with 461 kills (4.1 per set) and fifth with 482 digs with 58 blocks.
They said it: "Lauren plays with a passion and heart that is very inspiring. She wants the best for her team, and she is willing to do whatever her team needs to be successful. She is incredibly hardworking and resilient and there is nothing that this young lady will let get in the way of her dreams. We are all excited to have her back for one more season." – Papillion-La Vista South coach Katie Tarman
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙮𝙚𝙢𝙞 | 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
H | Sr. | 5-10 | College: Hawaii Highlight reel: Adeyemi excelled as a hitter this season, getting up to 351 kills (3.8 per set) with a .305 hitting percentage to help Papillion-La Vista South win a second straight title. She also improved as a back-row player with 157 digs. Adeyemi was also a first-team selection last season.
They said it: "Stella is an incredibly tough kid. She has always been one of the strongest hitters in Nebraska, but this year she became an incredible leader for us. She had high expectations for her teammates, and she led them with passion and heart day in and day out. She is a very respected player in our program and her presence will be missed greatly." – Papillion-La Vista South coach Katie Tarman
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙮 | 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝
H | Sr. | 6-2 | College: Purdue Highlight reel: Heaney was a dominant hitter in Class B this season, leading with 4.6 kills per set and 443 overall on a .334 hitting percentage. She also had 292 digs and 64 blocks. The match that stands out for Heaney this season was the state championship. She had 28 kills, 28 digs and six blocks in the five-setter against Omaha Skutt.
They said it: “Grace has been a fun player to coach. I’ve loved watching her leadership emerge and it’s been impressive watching her overall game improve. I was so proud that she ended the season where she left at all on the court in the state championship game.” – Elkhorn North coach Jenny Gragert
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
𝙊𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙝 | 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣
L | Jr. | 5-6 | College: Nebraska Highlight reel: The Badgers made their first state semifinal in school history, and Mauch was a big reason for their success. She led Class B in digs with 837 (8.5 per set) and ace serves with 83. One of Mauch’s biggest matches came in the first round of the state tournament, where she recorded 46 digs and four ace serves in a four-set win over Seward.
They said it: “Olivia is a great athlete and an even better person. She has grown immensely over the last year or so with her leadership abilities, she is a huge piece of why Bennington has been so successful this year. Liv has a great read on defensive balls and covers a ton of court, helping keep us in system. She is very competitive and always pushes herself and her teammates to improve.” – Bennington coach Lindsay Grant
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙝 𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙜 | 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩
H | Jr. | 6-0 | College: Marquette Highlight reel: Long was a key player on Lincoln Southwest’s state qualifying team in 2021, but this season was her breakout campaign. Long ran a dynamic Silver Hawk offense and recorded 1127 assists and 10.9 per set, both of which are new school records. She had 103 kills, 265 digs, 27 ace serves and 55 blocks.
They said it: “Malayah is a tremendous setter. She has the ability to set a ball to any hitter, in system and out of system. In addition, Malayah also has a strong understanding of the game and uses that to strengthen our play at the net. She puts in the time to be the best she can and works hard to deliver balls that we can score on. Malayah works hard at practice and out of practice to be the best setter she can be.” – Lincoln Southwest coach Jessica Baker
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
