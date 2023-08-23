The high school volleyball season begins Thursday. Here's what you should know about all 12 teams in Lincoln.

Christian

Did not submit preseason form

East

2022: 23-11.

Coach: Nicole Johnson.

Returning starters: Shandy Fa'ali'i, sr.; Megan Waters, sr.; Mandy Mettscher, sr.; Alex Rasmussen, jr.; Brynne Topolski, sr.; Kennedy Johnson, jr.

Coach Johnson's outlook: "We're excited to compete at a high level this year!"

Lincoln High

2022: 8-24.

Coach: Stephanie Wilcox.

Returning starters: Scarlett Anderson, jr.; Haidyn Case, so.

Coach Wilcox's outlook: "We're pretty young but will compete with teams."

Lutheran

2022: 40-0 (C-2 state champion).

Coach: Sue Ziegler.

Returning starters: Sophie Wohlgemuth, sr.; Keri Leimbach, jr.; Lily Wohlgemuth, so.; Jillian Donovan, jr.

Coach Ziegler's outlook: "I am excited for this team, which has some key returning starters and letterwinners, as well as others stepping up into a starting role, which I believe makes them a strong contender for a return trip to the state tournament."

Northeast

2022: 9-25.

Coach: Craig Songster.

Returning starters: Serena Heeren, sr.; Genna LeMay, sr.; McKinzie Peterson, so.; Tasia Sadler, sr.; Laney Songster, sr.; Doneelah Washington, sr.

Coach Songster's outlook: "Experience and athleticism could be key. Improvements in defense, blocking and transition offense will be key to 'getting over the hump' and making a jump from the previous seasons. Team is motivated to improve."

North Star

2022: 12-21.

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz.

Returning starters: Avery Bowen, sr.; Maddie Dageforde, sr.; Ali Jacobs, sr.; Abby Lottman, sr.; Macy Roth.

Coach Nelson-Hitz's outlook: "The Gators will have a strong combination of senior experience and freshman talent on the court. After some injury issues coming into last season, we’re excited and looking forward to a successful 2023 season."

Northwest

2022: 1-31.

Coach: Whitney Roth.

Returning starters: Charlee Taylor, sr.; Chante Dowd, sr.; Lilly Keifer, so.; Izzy Butters, so.; Raegan Hoer, jr.; Hannah Pearson, so.; Ava Fisser, jr.

Coach Roth's outlook: "We're much improved from last year and I'm excited about the four newcomers to the program."

Parkview Christian

Did not submit preseason form

Pius X

2022: 23-13.

Coach: Katie Wenz.

Returning starters: Sidda Hagedorn, sr.; Keeleigh Knobbe, jr.; Faith Venable, jr.; Ava Markowski, so.

Coach Wenz's outlook: "We are young but we have a lot of kids with experience and the ability to compete. We have a lot of options on where kids can play and where they will be needed to help the team out. We will have a new setter this year, losing a four-year setter."

Southeast

2022: 15-20.

Coach: Rob Huebner.

Returning starters: Natalie Wardlow, jr.; Kya Branch, sr.; Kacey Porter, jr.; Catrice Olds, sr.

Season outlook: "This group has a very high ceiling. Wardlow is playing at another level from last year. If we can get setting going, which our transfer helps out a lot, we should be very solid."

Southwest

2022: 31-4

Coach: Jessica Kirkendall.

Returning starters: Malayah Long, sr.; Emerson Lionberger, sr.; Abbie Appleget, sr.; Teagan Little, sr.; Olivia Kreimer, jr.; Ava Tomlin, sr.

Coach Kirkendall's outlook: "We have a large senior class that is determined to put their best foot forward this year and pick up where we left off last year with the rest of their team under their leadership."

