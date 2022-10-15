 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Prep volleyball: Top-ranked Lutheran stays unbeaten, cruises to invite title

Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran's undefeated season rolls on as the Warriors went 3-0 Saturday to win the Lincoln Christian Invitational. They defeated the Crusaders 25-14, 25-16 in the championship.

The Warriors also defeated Lincoln Northwest (25-5, 25-10) and Nebraska City (25-11, 25-13).

Abby Wachal had another great day, finishing with 33 kills, 12 digs, five service aces and five blocks across the three matches. Thirteen of Wachal's kills came in the championship match.

Keri Leimbach led the team in digs with 33 and service aces with 10. Elecea Saathoff had 65 set assists. Lutheran also had key contributions from Sophie Wohlgemuth and Erika Young.

The Warriors travel to Beatrice to play the Orange and Class B No. 4 Norris on Tuesday.

