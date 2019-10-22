{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Monday's results

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15

Lincoln High def. North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Tuesday's results

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

Kearney def. Lincoln East 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25

Game 6--Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m., Southwest

Game 7--Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

Game 8--Lincoln Pius X vs. Kearney, 6:30 p.m., Pius X

Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Game 10--Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 6:30 p.m., Pius X

Game 11--Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Thursday's matches

Game 12--Game Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m., Southwest

Game 13--Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 5 p.m., Southwest

Game 14--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Game 15--Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Note: Game 1, 2 and 3 losers will play in a round-robin beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Beatrice Triangular

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Beatrice

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Norris

Norris vs. Beatrice

OTHER SCHOOLS

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-15

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-22

Hi-Line def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-19, 25-11

Plattsmouth def. Douglas County West, 25-19, 25-23

Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-15

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 8-25, 15-3

