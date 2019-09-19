Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High Triangular
Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson 25-13, 25-8
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest 25-15, 25-18
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
1st: Diller-Odell def. BDS 26-24, 25-19
3rd: Meridian def. H-TR-S 27-29, 25-12, 25-16
5th: Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock 25-21, 25-17
B Division
1st: Johnson County Central def. Palmyra 25-21, 25-17
3rd: Southern def. Sterling 10-25, 25-18, 25-16
5th: Pawnee City def. Tri County 25-21, 20-25, 26-24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Alma def. Amherst 3-2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville (3-0)
Bennington def. Blair 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward 26-24, 25-20, 25-10
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Conestoga def. Boys Town 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Cross County def. Heartland 11-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-7, 25-10
Fairbury def. Crete 25-18, 25-20, 27-25
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock 25-21, 25-17
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-20, 25-11, 25-13
Fullerton def. Twin River 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Shelton 25-16, 25-11, 25-13
Logan View/SS def. Howells-Dodge 25-15, 13-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9
Lourdes CC def. Brownell-Talbot 25-14, 25-18, 27-25
Mead def. East Butler 25-14, 25-16, 25-4
Millard South def. Omaha Gross 25-13, 25-7, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-21, 25-8, 20-25, 12-25, 15-13
North Central def. Elkhorn Valley 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke 25-19, 25-23, 25-14
Ord def. West Holt 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Pawnee City def. Tri County 25-21, 20-25, 26-24
Pierce def. Crofton 25-17, 25-23, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Ralston 25-10, 25-21, 31-29
Platteview def. Syracuse 26-24, 25-16, 25-23
Ponca def. Homer 25-9, 25-12, 25-13
Sidney def. Alliance 25-12, 25-17, 25-18
Southern def. Sterling 10-25, 25-18, 25-16
Sutherland def. Kimball 25-18, 25-16, 25-18
Wakefield/Allen def. Pender 25-12, 25-18, 26-24
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace 25-22, 25-23, 25-9
Wausa def. Randolph 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Waverly def. Northwest 25-15, 25-19, 25-10
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15
Auburn Triangular
Auburn def. Falls City 25-21, 25-14
Auburn def. Nebraska City 25-20, 25-14
Central City Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora 25-16, 25-22
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City 25-18, 25-12
Central Valley Triangular
Central Valley def. Burwell 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley 25-21, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17
David City Triangular
Malcolm def. David City, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18
Milford def. David City 2-0
Deshler Triangular
Deshler def. Franklin 25-15, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-15, 26-24
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-7, 25-10
Overton def. Elm Creek 25-19, 25-21
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-14, 25-15
Hi-Line Triangular
Hi-Line def. Axtell 25-20, 25-10
Hi-Line def. Loomis 25-16, 25-19
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-22
Humphrey/LHF Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Clarkson/Leigh 23-25, 25-16, 25-12
Humphrey/LHF def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-11
Omaha Bryan Triangular
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 27-25, 25-15
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha South, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15
Omaha Nation Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Walthill 17-25, 25-11, 25-19
Walthill def. Santee 25-21, 25-15
Southern Valley Triangular
Bertrand def. Arapahoe 25-11, 25-10
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe 25-12, 25-9
Sutton Triangular
Centennial def. Shelby-Rising City 25-11, 27-25
Centennial def. Sutton (2-1)
Sutton def. Shelby-Rising City 25-21, 25-12
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 2, Omaha Benson 0: Tyrah Woods tallied 11 kills and Paige Christophersen finished with 19 assists for the Links.
Lincoln High 2, Omaha Northwest 0: Parker Johnson racked up eight kills and Christophersen had four ace serves for Lincoln High.
Diller-Odell 2, BDS 0: The Griffins, ranked No. 1 in Class D-1, swept D-2 No. 2 BDS to win the A Division of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. Diller-Odell has not dropped a set yet this season after scrapping by in the first set 26-24.
Meridian 2, H-TR-S 0: Class D-1 No. 8 Meridian won the MUDECAS B Division with the win over the No. 7 Titans.