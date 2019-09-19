{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High Triangular

Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson 25-13, 25-8

Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest 25-15, 25-18

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

1st: Diller-Odell def. BDS 26-24, 25-19

3rd: Meridian def. H-TR-S 27-29, 25-12, 25-16

5th: Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock 25-21, 25-17

B Division

1st: Johnson County Central def. Palmyra 25-21, 25-17

3rd: Southern def. Sterling 10-25, 25-18, 25-16

5th: Pawnee City def. Tri County 25-21, 20-25, 26-24

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

Alma def. Amherst 3-2

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville (3-0)

Bennington def. Blair 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward 26-24, 25-20, 25-10

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

Conestoga def. Boys Town 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Cross County def. Heartland 11-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-7, 25-10

Fairbury def. Crete 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock 25-21, 25-17

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-20, 25-11, 25-13

Fullerton def. Twin River 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Lawrence-Nelson def. Shelton 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

Logan View/SS def. Howells-Dodge 25-15, 13-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9

Lourdes CC def. Brownell-Talbot 25-14, 25-18, 27-25

Mead def. East Butler 25-14, 25-16, 25-4

Millard South def. Omaha Gross 25-13, 25-7, 25-16

Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-21, 25-8, 20-25, 12-25, 15-13

North Central def. Elkhorn Valley 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke 25-19, 25-23, 25-14

Ord def. West Holt 25-21, 25-20, 25-16

Pawnee City def. Tri County 25-21, 20-25, 26-24

Pierce def. Crofton 25-17, 25-23, 25-16

Plattsmouth def. Ralston 25-10, 25-21, 31-29

Platteview def. Syracuse 26-24, 25-16, 25-23

Ponca def. Homer 25-9, 25-12, 25-13

Sidney def. Alliance 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

Southern def. Sterling 10-25, 25-18, 25-16

Sutherland def. Kimball 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

Wakefield/Allen def. Pender 25-12, 25-18, 26-24

Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace 25-22, 25-23, 25-9

Wausa def. Randolph 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

Waverly def. Northwest 25-15, 25-19, 25-10

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15

Auburn Triangular

Auburn def. Falls City 25-21, 25-14

Auburn def. Nebraska City 25-20, 25-14

Central City Triangular

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora 25-16, 25-22

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City 25-18, 25-12

Central Valley Triangular

Central Valley def. Burwell 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley 25-21, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17

David City Triangular

Malcolm def. David City, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18

Milford def. David City 2-0

Deshler Triangular

Deshler def. Franklin 25-15, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-22

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-15, 26-24

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-7, 25-10

Overton def. Elm Creek 25-19, 25-21

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-14, 25-15

Hi-Line Triangular

Hi-Line def. Axtell 25-20, 25-10

Hi-Line def. Loomis 25-16, 25-19

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-22

Humphrey/LHF Triangular

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Clarkson/Leigh 23-25, 25-16, 25-12

Humphrey/LHF def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-11

Omaha Bryan Triangular

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 27-25, 25-15

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha South, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15

Omaha Nation Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Walthill 17-25, 25-11, 25-19

Walthill def. Santee 25-21, 25-15

Southern Valley Triangular

Bertrand def. Arapahoe 25-11, 25-10

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe 25-12, 25-9

Sutton Triangular

Centennial def. Shelby-Rising City 25-11, 27-25

Centennial def. Sutton (2-1)

Sutton def. Shelby-Rising City 25-21, 25-12

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 2, Omaha Benson 0: Tyrah Woods tallied 11 kills and Paige Christophersen finished with 19 assists for the Links.

Lincoln High 2, Omaha Northwest 0: Parker Johnson racked up eight kills and Christophersen had four ace serves for Lincoln High.

Diller-Odell 2, BDS 0: The Griffins, ranked No. 1 in Class D-1, swept D-2 No. 2 BDS to win the A Division of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. Diller-Odell has not dropped a set yet this season after scrapping by in the first set 26-24.

Meridian 2, H-TR-S 0: Class D-1 No. 8 Meridian won the MUDECAS B Division with the win over the No. 7 Titans.

