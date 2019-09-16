{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

College View def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-20

Elkhorn Valley def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. Madison, 25-14, 25-17

Heartland Christian, IA. def. Boys Town, 25-20, 25-20

Ord def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-20

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-11

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

HTRS def. Freeman, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11

BDS def. Falls City SH, 25-14, 25-22

Diller-Odell def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-9, 25-15

Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 25-15

Tuesday's matches

Exeter-Milligan vs. Johnson-Brock, 4:30 p.m.

Freeman vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m.

Diller-Odell vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

HTRS vs. BDS, 8:15 p.m.

B Division

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-15

Johnson Co. Central def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-11

Palmyra def. Parkview Christian, 2-0

Sterling def. Tri County, 27-25, 14-25, 25-23

Tuesday's matches

Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 4:30 p.m.

Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 5:45 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Southern vs. Johnson Co. Central, 8:15 p.m.

