Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
College View def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Madison, 25-14, 25-17
Heartland Christian, IA. def. Boys Town, 25-20, 25-20
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-20
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-11
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
HTRS def. Freeman, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11
BDS def. Falls City SH, 25-14, 25-22
Diller-Odell def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-9, 25-15
Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 25-15
Tuesday's matches
Exeter-Milligan vs. Johnson-Brock, 4:30 p.m.
Freeman vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m.
Diller-Odell vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.
HTRS vs. BDS, 8:15 p.m.
B Division
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-15
Johnson Co. Central def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-11
Palmyra def. Parkview Christian, 2-0
Sterling def. Tri County, 27-25, 14-25, 25-23
Tuesday's matches
Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 4:30 p.m.
Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 5:45 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.
Southern vs. Johnson Co. Central, 8:15 p.m.