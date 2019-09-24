{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont at Lincoln East

Kearney at Lincoln High

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast 27-25, 30-28, 25-22

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular

Lincoln Christian vs. Freeman

Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular

Archbishop Bergan vs. Bishop Neumann

Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-15, 25-11

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna 25-16, 25-21

Exeter-Milligan def. Friend 25-5, 25-15, 25-12

Giltner def. Harvard 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Heartland def. Hampton 26-24, 27-25, 25-10

Lawrence-Nelson def. Thayer Central 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-13

O'Neil def. Creighton 25-15, 25-18

Shelby-Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-19, 25-22

Sidney def. Chase County 25-23, 27-25, 25-11

South Loup def. Elm Creek 25-13, 25-22

Waverly def. Nebraska City 25-14, 25-12, 25-8

