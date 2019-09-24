Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln East
Kearney at Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast 27-25, 30-28, 25-22
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular
Lincoln Christian vs. Freeman
Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular
Archbishop Bergan vs. Bishop Neumann
Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-15, 25-11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna 25-16, 25-21
Exeter-Milligan def. Friend 25-5, 25-15, 25-12
Giltner def. Harvard 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Heartland def. Hampton 26-24, 27-25, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson def. Thayer Central 25-20, 23-25, 25-23
Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-13
O'Neil def. Creighton 25-15, 25-18
Shelby-Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-19, 25-22
Sidney def. Chase County 25-23, 27-25, 25-11
South Loup def. Elm Creek 25-13, 25-22
Waverly def. Nebraska City 25-14, 25-12, 25-8