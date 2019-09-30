{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian at College View

Parkview Christian vs. Whiting (Ia.)

Whiting (Ia.) at College View 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn at Freeman

Bridgeport at Bayard

Columbus at Northwest

Conestoga vs. Auburn

Conestoga at Freeman

DC West at Wahoo

Falls City vs. Hiawatha (Kan.)

Falls City at Horton (Kan.)

Fort Calhoun vs. DC West

Heartland Christian (Ia.) at Cornerstone Christian

Hemingford at Bayard

Hemingford vs. Bridgeport

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Nation at BRLD

Red Cloud at Smith Center (Kan.)

Tri County at Friend

St. Mary's at Neligh-Oakdale

St. Mary's vs. Stuart

Stuart at Neligh-Oakdale

Wahoo def. DC West, 25-3, 25-23, 25-18

Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 27-25, 25-11

Winside at Pender

