Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest at Fremont
Norfolk at Lincoln High
Parkview Christian at College View
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arcadia-Loup City def. Centura, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19
Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8
Overton def. Axtell 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
Valentine def. Todd County, S.D., 25-6, 25-12, 25-8
Wahoo def. Raymond Central 25-14, 25-13, 25-12
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-17, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-13
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-6, 25-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11
Chase County Triangular
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-13
Chase County def. Haxtun, Colo., 25-14, 25-17
East Butler Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. East Butler, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16
East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-19
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
You have free articles remaining.
Semifinal
Mead def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-5, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-23
Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 28-26
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 28-26, 25-14
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Consolation
Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 26-24
Semifinal
Overton def. Axtell, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Hershey Triangular
Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-19
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-16
Knox County Tournament
Third Place
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18
Osceola Triangular
Meridian def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-6
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-12
Silver Lake Triangular
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-23, 10-25, 29-27
Silver Lake def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-17
Southwest Triangular
Hitchcock County def. Southwest, 25-23, 10-25, 25-16
Winside Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-13
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-20