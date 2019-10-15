{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont

Norfolk at Lincoln High

Parkview Christian at College View

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arcadia-Loup City def. Centura, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19

Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8

Overton def. Axtell 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Valentine def. Todd County, S.D., 25-6, 25-12, 25-8

Wahoo def. Raymond Central 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-17, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-13

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-6, 25-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11

Chase County Triangular

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-13

Chase County def. Haxtun, Colo., 25-14, 25-17

East Butler Triangular

Cedar Bluffs def. East Butler, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16

East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-19

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Mead def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-5, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-23

Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 28-26

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 28-26, 25-14

Fort Kearny Conference Tournament

Consolation

Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-17

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 26-24

Semifinal

Overton def. Axtell, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Hershey Triangular

Hershey def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-19

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-16

Knox County Tournament

Third Place

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18

Osceola Triangular

Meridian def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-6

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-12

Silver Lake Triangular

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-23, 10-25, 29-27

Silver Lake def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-17

Southwest Triangular

Hitchcock County def. Southwest, 25-23, 10-25, 25-16

Winside Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-13

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-20

