Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View vs. Nebraska Lutheran
Fremont def. Lincoln High 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann 25-21, 25-23, 25-12
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Mead def. College View 25-11, 25-12, 25-11
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18
Grand Island CC def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7
Hastings SC def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-8, 25-21
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-19
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-13, 25-22
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
Superior def. Sutton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15
Sutherland def. Wallace, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7
Waverly def. Norris, 25-16, 25-19, 27-25
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
York def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-6, 25-12
Alma Triangular
Alma def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-8
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-15
Arthur County Triangular
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-21, 25-18
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-17
Axtell Triangular
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-7, 25-18
Axtell def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-9
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-16
Central Valley Triangular
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-13
Arcadia-Loup City def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-19
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21
Chadron Triangular
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-18
Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-11
Cross County Triangular
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran 26-24, 25-13
Cross County def. McCool Junction 25-14, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular
Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19
Gibbon def. Central City, 25-21, 25-18
Kenesaw Triangular
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-8, 25-18
Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard 25-12, 25-18
Louisville Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga 25-16, 25-17
Louisville def. Conestoga 25-11, 25-11
Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-22
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-8, 25-23
Falls City SH def. Freeman 25-19, 25-15
BDS def. H-TR-S 25-16, 25-21
Johnson-Brock def. Exeter-Milligan 25-20, 25-8
B Division
Pawnee City def. Lewiston 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
Palmyra vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.
Johnson Co. Central def. Southern 25-20, 25-18
Tri County def. Parkview Christian 25-13, 25-9
Summerland Triangular
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-15
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-23
Twin Loup Triangular
Pleasanton def. North Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-22
Winside Triangular
Osmond def. Winside, 15-25, 25-15, 25-16
Osmond def. Homer, 25-23, 25-17
Yutan Triangular
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-14
HIGHLIGHTS
Fremont 3, Lincoln High 0: Kendall Hudson led the Links offense with 15 kills, Faith Van Eck was solid on defense with 14 digs, and Kayla Haywood and Paige Kristoferson both collected 13 assists in the loss to Fremont.
Lincoln Christian 3, Bishop Neumann 0: Alexis Johnson led the way with 16 kills and Paisley Darst came off the bench to deliver four ace serves. Barrett Power and Jessica Miles each added 16 digs for the Crusaders.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: The Warriors were led offensively by Marriah Buss with 14 kills and Ashlyn DeBoer with seven kills. Lexie Kreizel and Raegan Holle each contributed three ace serves and led defensively with 15 and 13 digs, respectively. Abi Wohlgemuth had six blocks for Lutheran.