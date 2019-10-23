Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
METRO TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Millard North def. Papillion-LV South, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's matches
At Lincoln Southwest
1st: Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 6:30 p.m.
3rd: Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, 6:30 p.m.
5th: Lincoln East vs. Norfolk, 5 p.m.
7th: Lincoln High vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
At Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.