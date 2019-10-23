{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

METRO TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Millard North def. Papillion-LV South, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's matches

At Lincoln Southwest

1st: Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 6:30 p.m.

3rd: Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, 6:30 p.m.

5th: Lincoln East vs. Norfolk, 5 p.m.

7th: Lincoln High vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

At Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments