Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Loomis

Arthur County def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22

Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest 25-23, 26-24, 26-24

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 3-0

Leyton at Wauneta-Palisade

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-15, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Loomis 25-7, 25-7

South Platte def. Cody-Kilgore 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Sandhills Valley 25-22, 25-12, 31-33, 25-21

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

3rd: Falls City SH def. Southern, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-21

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-27, 25-8, 25-16

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-14, 25-17

Consolation semifinals

Ainsworth def. McCook, 25-18, 25-17

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-8

Semifinals

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-15, 25-19

Ogallala def. Minden, 25-15, 23-25, 25-9

7th: McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

3rd: Minden def. Gothenburg, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21

1st: Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-22

