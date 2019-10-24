{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast 19-25, 25-19, 25-16 

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island 25-15, 25-23

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island 25-20, 25-19

7th: Fremont def. Lincoln High 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

5th: Lincoln East def. Norfolk 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11

3rd: Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9

1st: Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest 25-13, 25-13, 30-28

Plattsmouth Triangular

Lincoln Christian def. Platteview 25-20, 25-16

Platteview def. Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-20

Plattsmouth def. Lincoln Christian 31-29, 25-22

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Brownell Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 3-0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21

Louisville def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12

Mullen def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

South Loup def. Amherst, 25-27, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-19, 25-7

York def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-17

Mid-State Conference Tournament

3rd: Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11

Palmer Triangular

Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13

Palmer def. Elba, 25-17, 25-15

SNC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Centennial def. Sutton, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

7th: Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-21

5th: Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-12

3rd: Heartland def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-16

1st: Superior def. Milford, 28-26, 25-23

Winnebago Triangular

Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-19

