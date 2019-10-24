Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast 19-25, 25-19, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island 25-15, 25-23
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island 25-20, 25-19
7th: Fremont def. Lincoln High 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
5th: Lincoln East def. Norfolk 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11
3rd: Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9
1st: Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest 25-13, 25-13, 30-28
Plattsmouth Triangular
Lincoln Christian def. Platteview 25-20, 25-16
Platteview def. Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-20
Plattsmouth def. Lincoln Christian 31-29, 25-22
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Brownell Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 3-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21
Louisville def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12
Mullen def. Paxton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
South Loup def. Amherst, 25-27, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-19, 25-7
York def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-17
Mid-State Conference Tournament
3rd: Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11
Palmer Triangular
Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13
Palmer def. Elba, 25-17, 25-15
SNC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Centennial def. Sutton, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
7th: Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-21
5th: Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-12
3rd: Heartland def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-16
1st: Superior def. Milford, 28-26, 25-23
Winnebago Triangular
Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-19