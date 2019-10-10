{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast at Columbus

Lincoln East at Norfolk

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast

College View def. Boys Town 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

LINCOLN PIUS X TRIANGULAR

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian 25-17, 25-23

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X 25-18, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Marian

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Archbishop Bergan vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Columbus Scotus

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Lincoln Christian

Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Omaha Concordia vs. Archbishop Bergan

Omaha Concordia vs. Lincoln Lutheran

BROWNELL-TALBOT TRIANGULAR

Parkview Christian vs. Heartland Christian, IA

Parkview Christian vs. Brownell-Talbot

Heartland Christian vs. Brownell-Talbot

OTHER SCHOOLS

