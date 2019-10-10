Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast at Columbus
Lincoln East at Norfolk
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
College View def. Boys Town 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22
LINCOLN PIUS X TRIANGULAR
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian 25-17, 25-23
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X 25-18, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Marian
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Archbishop Bergan vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Columbus Scotus
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Lincoln Christian
Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran
Omaha Concordia vs. Archbishop Bergan
Omaha Concordia vs. Lincoln Lutheran
BROWNELL-TALBOT TRIANGULAR
Parkview Christian vs. Heartland Christian, IA
Parkview Christian vs. Brownell-Talbot
Heartland Christian vs. Brownell-Talbot