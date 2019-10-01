{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East at Kearney

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast 25-9, 25-13, 25-6

Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island 25-17, 25-19, 25-12

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star 25-11, 25-23, 25-13

Lincoln Christian at Norris

Parkview Christian at Lewiston

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora def. Lexington 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Brady def. Wallace 25-17, 23-25, 25-12

Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Exeter-Milligan def. Gibbon 25-17, 25-22

Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan def. 11-25, 26-24, 25-21

Maywood/Hayes Center def. Wallace 25-8, 25-17

Norfolk def. Fremont 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

Overton def. Shelton 25-7, 25-21

Shelby-Rising City def. East Butler 25-19, 25-10, 25-12

Waverly def. Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Wayne def. Arlington 25-9, 25-6

York def. Crete 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

