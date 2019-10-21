{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15

Lincoln High def. North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Tuesday's matches

Game 4--Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.

Game 5--Lincoln East vs. Kearney, 5 p.m., Pius X

Game 6--Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m., Southwest

Game 7--Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

Game 8--Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., Pius X

Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Game 10--Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6:30 p.m., Pius X

Game 11--Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Thursday's matches

Game 12--Game Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m., Southwest

Game 13--Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 5 p.m., Southwest

Game 14--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Game 15--Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest

Note: Game 1, 2 and 3 losers will play in a round-robin beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday

NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Parkview Christian def. Whiting, IA, 27-25, 12-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13

Brownell Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10

College View def. Heartland Christian, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22

Heartland Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-14

Brownell Talbot def. College View 25-21, 25-15, 25-11

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-10, 25-18

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-18

Alma def. Southwest, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11

Bloomfield def. Creighton, 12-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9

Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9

Chadron def. Hot Springs, S.D., 25-5, 25-8, 25-6

Creek Valley def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-23

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-9

Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23

Heartland def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-17

H-TR-S def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-13

Laurel-CC def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-23

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-22

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-9

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-7

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18

Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12

Ponca def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-23

Ponca def. Winside, 25-16, 29-27, 25-15

Southern def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13

Southern def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-22

Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-18

Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14

Wakefield-Allen def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-17

Walthill def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24

Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-9

Millard North def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-22

Milard South def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-15

MID STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Boone Central def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13

First round

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20

NIOBRARA VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

St. Mary's vs. Elgin Public/Pope John

RPAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Alma def. Southwest, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19

Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11

Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13

Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9

SNC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Sandy Creek def. Sutton, 12-25, 25-13, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-10

First round

David City def. Fairbury, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

Superior def. David City, 25-9, 25-1

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

3rd: Franklin def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

