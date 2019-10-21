Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15
Lincoln High def. North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22
Tuesday's matches
Game 4--Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.
Game 5--Lincoln East vs. Kearney, 5 p.m., Pius X
Game 6--Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m., Southwest
Game 7--Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.
Game 8--Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., Pius X
Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest
Game 10--Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6:30 p.m., Pius X
Game 11--Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6:30 p.m., Southwest
Thursday's matches
Game 12--Game Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m., Southwest
Game 13--Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 5 p.m., Southwest
Game 14--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest
Game 15--Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., Southwest
Note: Game 1, 2 and 3 losers will play in a round-robin beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Parkview Christian def. Whiting, IA, 27-25, 12-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13
Brownell Talbot def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10
College View def. Heartland Christian, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22
Heartland Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-14
Brownell Talbot def. College View 25-21, 25-15, 25-11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-10, 25-18
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-18
Alma def. Southwest, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11
Bloomfield def. Creighton, 12-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9
Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Chadron def. Hot Springs, S.D., 25-5, 25-8, 25-6
Creek Valley def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-23
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-9
Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23
Heartland def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-17
H-TR-S def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-13
Laurel-CC def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-23
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-22
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-9
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-7
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12
Ponca def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-23
Ponca def. Winside, 25-16, 29-27, 25-15
Southern def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13
Southern def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-22
Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-18
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14
Wakefield-Allen def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-17
Walthill def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
METRO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-9
Millard North def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-22
Milard South def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-15
MID STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Boone Central def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13
First round
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
St. Mary's vs. Elgin Public/Pope John
RPAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Alma def. Southwest, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19
Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9
SNC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Sandy Creek def. Sutton, 12-25, 25-13, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-10
First round
David City def. Fairbury, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
Superior def. David City, 25-9, 25-1
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd: Franklin def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22