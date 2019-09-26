{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian

Crete at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Fairbury

Bellevue West at Omaha Burke

Burwell at Ainsworth

Cambridge def. Arapahoe 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Chadron at Scottsbluff

Cross County at Palmer

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Fremont at Grand Island

Gothenburg at Minden

Grand Island Central Catholic at Adams Central

Hampton at Kenesaw

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield 28-26, 25-11, 25-10

Humphrey/LHF at Summerland

Johnson County Central at Southern

Johnson-Brock at Freeman

Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lutheran Northeast at Pierce

Heartland def. McCool Junction 25-8, 25-8, 25-0  

Mead def. Omaha Christian 25-9, 25-11, 25-6

Meridian at BDS

Milford at Thayer Central

Millard North at Omaha Northwest

Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner

North Platte at Hastings

Northwest at Kearney Catholic

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha Bryan at Fremont

Omaha Gross at Concordia

Palmyra at Auburn

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Marian

Paxton at Garden County

Platteview at Douglas County West

Schuyler at David City def. 

Seward at Columbus

Silver Lake at Lawrence-Nelson

Southwest at Hershey

Sutton at Hastings St. Cecilia

Tri County at Diller-Odell

Twin River at Madison

Valentine def. Mullen 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-9

Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center

Wausa at Creighton

West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central

Malcolm def. Yutan 25-6, 25-20, 25-19

Arlington Triangular

Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Arlington

Oakland-Craig VS Arlington

Oakland-Craig VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Axtell Triangular

Southern Valley VS Axtell

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-14, 25-14

Wilcox-Hildreth VS Axtell

BRLD Triangular

Emerson-Hubbard VS BRLD

Emerson-Hubbard VS Winnebago

Winnebago VS BRLD

Blue Hill Triangular

Red Cloud VS Blue Hill

Shelton VS Blue Hill

Shelton VS Red Cloud

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. Gibbon 25-8, 25-18

Broken Bow def. Centura 25-22, 29-27

Centura def. Gibbon 25-17, 25-18

Cedar Bluffs Triangular

Howells-Dodge VS Cedar Bluffs

Howells-Dodge def. Pender 25-6, 25-19

Cedar Bluffs def. Pender 25-17, 25-19

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Conestoga Triangular

Raymond Central VS Conestoga

Raymond Central VS Weeping Water

Weeping Water VS Conestoga

Cozad Triangular

Maxwell VS Cozad

Sutherland VS Cozad

Sutherland VS Maxwell

Dorchester Triangular

High Plains Community VS Dorchester

Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester 25-22, 25-12

Shelby/Rising City def. High Plains Community 28-26, 25-16

Dundy County-Stratton Triangular

Chase County VS Dundy County-Stratton

St. Francis, KS VS Chase County

St. Francis, KS VS Dundy County-Stratton

East Butler Tournament

Aquinas Catholic def. East Butler 25-17, 25-11

Aquinas Catholic VS Friend

Friend VS Aquinas Catholic

East Butler def. Friend 25-23, 25-15

Elgin/PJ Triangular

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John 25-22, 25-10

Riverside VS Elgin Public/Pope John

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside 25-13, 25-13

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Loomis 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Loomis VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Elm Creek

Fullerton Triangular

Fullerton def. Elba 25-8, 25-11

Osceola VS Elba

Fullerton def. Osceola 25-11, 25-22

Gering Triangular

Gering def. Kimball 25-10, 25-3

Sidney def. Gering 25-21, 25-11

Sidney def. Kimball 25-11, 25-11

Hartington CC Triangular

O'Neill VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

O'Neill VS Wayne

Wayne VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7

Hay Springs Triangular

Leyton VS Hay Springs

Mitchell VS Hay Springs

Mitchell VS Leyton

Lourdes CC Triangular

Falls City VS Lourdes Central Catholic

Syracuse VS Falls City

Syracuse VS Lourdes Central Catholic

Nebraska City Triangular

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City 25-12, 14-25, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli VS Ralston

Ralston VS Nebraska City

Brownell-Talbot Triangular

Cornerstone VS Brownell-Talbot

H-TR-S VS Cornerstone

H-TR-S VS Brownell-Talbot

Overton Triangular

Amherst VS Overton

Hi-Line VS Amherst

Overton def. Hi-Line 25-21, 25-19

Winside Triangular

Walthill def. Santee 25-21, 28-26

Winside def. Santee 25-9, 25-13

Winside def. Walthill 25-7, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Battle Creek def. Crofton 25-10, 25-13

Battle Creek VS Wisner-Pilger

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton 25-21, 25-10

Wynot Triangular

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wynot

Wakefield-Allen VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Wakefield-Allen VS Wynot

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments