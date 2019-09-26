Volleyball
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian
Crete at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Fairbury
Bellevue West at Omaha Burke
Burwell at Ainsworth
Cambridge def. Arapahoe 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Chadron at Scottsbluff
Cross County at Palmer
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Fremont at Grand Island
Gothenburg at Minden
Grand Island Central Catholic at Adams Central
Hampton at Kenesaw
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield 28-26, 25-11, 25-10
Humphrey/LHF at Summerland
Johnson County Central at Southern
Johnson-Brock at Freeman
Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart
Lutheran Northeast at Pierce
Heartland def. McCool Junction 25-8, 25-8, 25-0
Mead def. Omaha Christian 25-9, 25-11, 25-6
Meridian at BDS
Milford at Thayer Central
Millard North at Omaha Northwest
Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner
North Platte at Hastings
Northwest at Kearney Catholic
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha Bryan at Fremont
Omaha Gross at Concordia
Palmyra at Auburn
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Marian
Paxton at Garden County
Platteview at Douglas County West
Schuyler at David City def.
Seward at Columbus
Silver Lake at Lawrence-Nelson
Southwest at Hershey
Sutton at Hastings St. Cecilia
Tri County at Diller-Odell
Twin River at Madison
Valentine def. Mullen 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-9
Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center
Wausa at Creighton
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central
Malcolm def. Yutan 25-6, 25-20, 25-19
Arlington Triangular
Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Arlington
Oakland-Craig VS Arlington
Oakland-Craig VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Axtell Triangular
Southern Valley VS Axtell
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-14, 25-14
Wilcox-Hildreth VS Axtell
BRLD Triangular
Emerson-Hubbard VS BRLD
Emerson-Hubbard VS Winnebago
Winnebago VS BRLD
Blue Hill Triangular
Red Cloud VS Blue Hill
Shelton VS Blue Hill
Shelton VS Red Cloud
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Gibbon 25-8, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Centura 25-22, 29-27
Centura def. Gibbon 25-17, 25-18
Cedar Bluffs Triangular
Howells-Dodge VS Cedar Bluffs
Howells-Dodge def. Pender 25-6, 25-19
Cedar Bluffs def. Pender 25-17, 25-19
Conestoga Triangular
Raymond Central VS Conestoga
Raymond Central VS Weeping Water
Weeping Water VS Conestoga
Cozad Triangular
Maxwell VS Cozad
Sutherland VS Cozad
Sutherland VS Maxwell
Dorchester Triangular
High Plains Community VS Dorchester
Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester 25-22, 25-12
Shelby/Rising City def. High Plains Community 28-26, 25-16
Dundy County-Stratton Triangular
Chase County VS Dundy County-Stratton
St. Francis, KS VS Chase County
St. Francis, KS VS Dundy County-Stratton
East Butler Tournament
Aquinas Catholic def. East Butler 25-17, 25-11
Aquinas Catholic VS Friend
Friend VS Aquinas Catholic
East Butler def. Friend 25-23, 25-15
Elgin/PJ Triangular
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John 25-22, 25-10
Riverside VS Elgin Public/Pope John
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside 25-13, 25-13
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Loomis 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Loomis VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Elm Creek
Fullerton Triangular
Fullerton def. Elba 25-8, 25-11
Osceola VS Elba
Fullerton def. Osceola 25-11, 25-22
Gering Triangular
Gering def. Kimball 25-10, 25-3
Sidney def. Gering 25-21, 25-11
Sidney def. Kimball 25-11, 25-11
Hartington CC Triangular
O'Neill VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
O'Neill VS Wayne
Wayne VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7
Hay Springs Triangular
Leyton VS Hay Springs
Mitchell VS Hay Springs
Mitchell VS Leyton
Lourdes CC Triangular
Falls City VS Lourdes Central Catholic
Syracuse VS Falls City
Syracuse VS Lourdes Central Catholic
Nebraska City Triangular
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City 25-12, 14-25, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli VS Ralston
Ralston VS Nebraska City
Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Cornerstone VS Brownell-Talbot
H-TR-S VS Cornerstone
H-TR-S VS Brownell-Talbot
Overton Triangular
Amherst VS Overton
Hi-Line VS Amherst
Overton def. Hi-Line 25-21, 25-19
Winside Triangular
Walthill def. Santee 25-21, 28-26
Winside def. Santee 25-9, 25-13
Winside def. Walthill 25-7, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Battle Creek def. Crofton 25-10, 25-13
Battle Creek VS Wisner-Pilger
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton 25-21, 25-10
Wynot Triangular
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wynot
Wakefield-Allen VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Wakefield-Allen VS Wynot