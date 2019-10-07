{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Malcolm def. Johnson County Central 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista South 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Osmond def. Wausa 25-11, 25-17, 28-26

Syracuse def. Ralston 25-14, 25-16

Wynot def. Randolph 25-14, 25-10, 25-12

Cambridge Triangular

Hastings SC def. Southern Valley 25-10, 25-20

Hastings SC def. Cambridge 25-15, 25-14

Southern Valley def. Cambridge 25-18, 25-19

Riverside Triangular

Madison def. St. Edward 25-15, 25-23

Riverside def. Madison 25-9, 25-23

Riverside def. St. Edward 25-20, 25-10

Southwest Triangular

Chase County def. North Platte SP 25-12, 25-19

Chase County def. Southwest 25-20, 25-19

Southwest def. North Platte SP 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

