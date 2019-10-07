Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Malcolm def. Johnson County Central 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista South 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Osmond def. Wausa 25-11, 25-17, 28-26
Syracuse def. Ralston 25-14, 25-16
Wynot def. Randolph 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Cambridge Triangular
Hastings SC def. Southern Valley 25-10, 25-20
Hastings SC def. Cambridge 25-15, 25-14
Southern Valley def. Cambridge 25-18, 25-19
Riverside Triangular
Madison def. St. Edward 25-15, 25-23
Riverside def. Madison 25-9, 25-23
Riverside def. St. Edward 25-20, 25-10
Southwest Triangular
Chase County def. North Platte SP 25-12, 25-19
Chase County def. Southwest 25-20, 25-19
Southwest def. North Platte SP 25-22, 21-25, 25-21