{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

WESTON INVITATIONAL

Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 25-11

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-20

Millard West def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 28-26, 25-14

Millard West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-18

Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-15, 25-15

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Burke, 25-10, 25-9

Papillion-La Vista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-20, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17

Papillion-La Vista South def. Kearney, 24-26, 25-19, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Creek Valley at Arthur County

Elba at St. Edward

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hi-Line def. Sandhills Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21

Mullen at Brady

Sioux County at Crawford

South Platte at Minatare

Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23

Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24

PIUS X INVITATIONAL

Saturday's matches

Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn, 8:30 a.m.

Norris vs. Blair, 8:30 a.m.

Gretna vs. Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.

Millard North vs. Blair, 9:30 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Gretna, 10:45 a.m.

Norris vs. Millard North, 10:45 a.m.

3rd and 5th place, noon

1st place, 1 p.m.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments