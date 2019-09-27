Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
WESTON INVITATIONAL
Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-14, 25-11
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-20
Millard West def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 28-26, 25-14
Millard West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-18
Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-15, 25-15
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Burke, 25-10, 25-9
Papillion-La Vista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-20, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17
Papillion-La Vista South def. Kearney, 24-26, 25-19, 25-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Creek Valley at Arthur County
Elba at St. Edward
Hi-Line def. Sandhills Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21
Mullen at Brady
Sioux County at Crawford
South Platte at Minatare
Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23
Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24
PIUS X INVITATIONAL
Saturday's matches
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn, 8:30 a.m.
Norris vs. Blair, 8:30 a.m.
Gretna vs. Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.
Millard North vs. Blair, 9:30 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Gretna, 10:45 a.m.
Norris vs. Millard North, 10:45 a.m.
3rd and 5th place, noon
1st place, 1 p.m.