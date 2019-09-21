Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Gold bracket
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-23, 25-11
Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-23, 26-24
Lincoln Pius X def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 27-29, 25-20
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-23, 25-23
Silver bracket
Lincoln Southwest def. Norris, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-15
Norris def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-5
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Lutheran def. Seward, 25-13, 25-18
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Southwest, 25-9, 25-11
Ansley-Litchfield def. Ord, 25-23, 25-19
Auburn def. David City, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19
Auburn def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-14
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-23
Battle Creek def. Ponca, 25-18, 25-19
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-20, 26-24
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15
Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-12
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Wahoo, 25-22, 32-30
Central Valley def. Giltner, 31-29, 23-25, 26-24
Central Valley def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-13
Crofton def. Twin River, 25-21, 25-12
Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-14
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-10
Giltner def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16
You have free articles remaining.
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-22
Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15
Kenesaw def. West Holt, 25-23, 26-24
Lexington def. Central City, 25-13, 27-25
Leyton def. Bayard, 25-15, 25-12
Leyton def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-21
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-27, 25-21, 25-10
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-22
North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-15
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-13
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-15, 25-18
Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-19
Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22
Ponca def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-23
Ponca def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-13
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-6
Southwest def. Almena Northern Valley (Kan.), 25-23, 25-13
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-17
Stuart def. North Central, 25-22, 25-16
Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-20
Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-12
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-5
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-17
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-15
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-6, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Clifton-Clyde, KS, 25-17, 25-17
Thayer Central def. Hanover, KS, 25-12, 25-17
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-17
Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-8
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-14
Wayne def. Seward, 25-18, 25-16
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-20
Winnebago def. Santee, 25-15, 25-13
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-7