Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC

Gold bracket

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-La Vista South, 25-23, 25-11

Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-23, 26-24

Lincoln Pius X def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 27-29, 25-20

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-23, 25-23

Silver bracket

Lincoln Southwest def. Norris, 25-22, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-15

Norris def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-5

SEWARD INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Lutheran def. Seward, 25-13, 25-18

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Southwest, 25-9, 25-11

Ansley-Litchfield def. Ord, 25-23, 25-19

Auburn def. David City, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19

Auburn def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-14

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-23

Battle Creek def. Ponca, 25-18, 25-19

Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-18

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-20, 26-24

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-12

Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-18

Broken Bow def. Wahoo, 25-22, 32-30

Central Valley def. Giltner, 31-29, 23-25, 26-24

Central Valley def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-13

Crofton def. Twin River, 25-21, 25-12

Fillmore Central def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-14

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-10

Giltner def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-18

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-22

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15

Kenesaw def. West Holt, 25-23, 26-24

Lexington def. Central City, 25-13, 27-25

Leyton def. Bayard, 25-15, 25-12

Leyton def. Perkins County, 25-19, 25-21

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-27, 25-21, 25-10

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-22

North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-15

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-13

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-15, 25-18

Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-19

Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22

Ponca def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-23

Ponca def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-13

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-6

Southwest def. Almena Northern Valley (Kan.), 25-23, 25-13

St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-17

Stuart def. North Central, 25-22, 25-16

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-20

Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-12

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-5

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-17

Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-15

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-6, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Clifton-Clyde, KS, 25-17, 25-17

Thayer Central def. Hanover, KS, 25-12, 25-17

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-17

Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-8

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-14

Wayne def. Seward, 25-18, 25-16

Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-20

Winnebago def. Santee, 25-15, 25-13

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-7

