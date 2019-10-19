{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Boys Town Triangular

Boys Town def. Parkview Christian 25-20, 23-25, 29-27

Omaha Christian def. Boys Town 25-22, 25-21

Omaha Christian def. Parkview Christian 15-17, 25-8

OTHER SCHOOLS

VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia-Loup City Tournament

Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-23, 26-24

Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-15

Arcadia-Loup City def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-7

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9

Centura def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-16

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-15

Gibbon def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-19

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-12

Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-17

Centennial Conference Tournament

Centennial def. Friend, 25-10, 25-14

Semifinal

Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-12

Centennial def. Milford, 25-23, 25-17

Seventh Place

Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-11, 25-22

Championship

Bishop Neumann def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-18

Central Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-16, 19-25, 25-17

Crete def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-20

Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22

Seward def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-11

Crossroads Conference Tournament
First Round

Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-14

Hampton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-22

Eagle Volleyball Classic

Blair def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-8

Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-1, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-14

South Sioux City def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 29-27, 16-25

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-11

Summerland def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12

Summerland def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-11

East Husker Conference Tournament
Bronze Tournament
Semifinal

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-19

Consolation Bracket
Semifinal

Twin River def. Madison, 25-15, 25-20

Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Hastings def. North Platte, 25-16, 18-25, 25-12

Pool B

Columbus def. Gering, 25-15, 25-23

Columbus def. McCook, 25-14, 25-18

Gering def. McCook, 25-21, 25-11

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-19

Pool C

Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-22, 25-5

Pool D

Wakefield-Allen def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-14

Lincoln Christian Tournament

Aquinas def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-18

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Consolation Bracket
Semifinal

Brady def. Cody-Kilgore, 27-25, 25-23

Fifth Place

Cody-Kilgore def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-21

Championship Bracket
Semifinal

South Loup def. Mullen, 19-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-9

Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament

Leyton def. Bayard, 25-10, 20-25, 30-28

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Championship

Wahoo def. Syracuse, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Omaha South Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-18

Pool B

Omaha Benson def. Omaha Bryan, 25-20, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-15, 25-18

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 27-25, 22-25, 25-10

South Platte Valley Association Tournament

Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-15, 25-15

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Kimball, 25-5, 25-11

South Platte Valley Association Tournament
Semifinal

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-20, 25-19

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17

Third Place

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-23

Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal

Blue Hill def. Harvard, 23-25, 25-21, 28-26

Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-16

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-22

Valentine Tournament

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9

Valentine def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-19, 25-22

