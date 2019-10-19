Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Boys Town Triangular
Boys Town def. Parkview Christian 25-20, 23-25, 29-27
Omaha Christian def. Boys Town 25-22, 25-21
Omaha Christian def. Parkview Christian 15-17, 25-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
|VOLLEYBALL
|Arcadia-Loup City Tournament
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-23, 26-24
Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-15
Arcadia-Loup City def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-7
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9
Centura def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-16
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-15
Gibbon def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-19
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-12
Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-17
|Centennial Conference Tournament
Centennial def. Friend, 25-10, 25-14
|Semifinal
Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-12
Centennial def. Milford, 25-23, 25-17
|Seventh Place
Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-11, 25-22
|Championship
Bishop Neumann def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-18
|Central Conference Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-16, 19-25, 25-17
Crete def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-20
Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22
Seward def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-11
|Crossroads Conference Tournament
|First Round
Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-14
Hampton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-22
|Eagle Volleyball Classic
Blair def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-8
Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-1, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-14
South Sioux City def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 29-27, 16-25
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-11
Summerland def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12
Summerland def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-11
|East Husker Conference Tournament
|Bronze Tournament
|Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-19
|Consolation Bracket
|Semifinal
Twin River def. Madison, 25-15, 25-20
|Goldenrod Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
|Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Hastings def. North Platte, 25-16, 18-25, 25-12
|Pool B
Columbus def. Gering, 25-15, 25-23
Columbus def. McCook, 25-14, 25-18
Gering def. McCook, 25-21, 25-11
|Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-19
|Pool C
Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-22, 25-5
|Pool D
Wakefield-Allen def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-14
|Lincoln Christian Tournament
Aquinas def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-18
|Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
|Consolation Bracket
|Semifinal
Brady def. Cody-Kilgore, 27-25, 25-23
|Fifth Place
Cody-Kilgore def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-21
|Championship Bracket
|Semifinal
South Loup def. Mullen, 19-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-9
|Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament
Leyton def. Bayard, 25-10, 20-25, 30-28
|Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
|Championship
Wahoo def. Syracuse, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
|Omaha South Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-18
|Pool B
Omaha Benson def. Omaha Bryan, 25-20, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-15, 25-18
|Panhandle Conference Tournament
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 27-25, 22-25, 25-10
|South Platte Valley Association Tournament
Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-15, 25-15
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Kimball, 25-5, 25-11
|South Platte Valley Association Tournament
|Semifinal
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-20, 25-19
Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17
|Third Place
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-23
|Twin Valley Conference Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 23-25, 25-21, 28-26
Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-22
|Valentine Tournament
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9
Valentine def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-19, 25-22