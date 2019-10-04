{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast Tournament

POOL A

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-8, 25-14

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-17

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21

POOL B

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-19

Millard South def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-18

Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-13

Millard South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-14

Waverly def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-20

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-18

POOL C

Fremont def. Kearney 24-26, 25-20, 25-18

Gretna def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15

Gretna def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

SATURDAY'S MATCHES

Gold bracket

Millard South vs. Norfolk, 9 a.m.

Gretna vs. Elkhorn South, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Marian, 9 a.m.

Millard South/Norfolk loser vs. Gretna/Elkhorn South loser, 10:15 a.m.

Pius X/Waverly loser vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Marian loser, 10:15 a.m.

Millard South/Norfolk winner vs. Gretna/Elkhorn South winner, 10:15 a.m.

Pius X/Waverly winner vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Marian winner, 10:15 a.m.

Placement matches, 12:45 and 2:15 p.m.

Silver bracket

Fremont vs. Omaha Central, 10 a.m.

Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Fremont vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow

Kearney vs. Omaha Central, to follow

Fremont vs. Kearney, to follow

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Central, to follow

OTHER SCHOOLS

Axtell def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 18-16

Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Leyton def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-9, 15-8

Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

Maxwell Triangular

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19

Sutherland def. Maxwell, 27-25, 25-22

Nike Tournament of Champions

Flagstaff Coconino, Ariz. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-14, 25-20

Mayfield, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-12, 25-19

Sage Hill, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-19

Twin Cities Tournament

GOLD POOL

Alliance def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23

Burns, Wyo. def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-20

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23

WHITE POOL

Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18

Ogallala def. McCook, 26-24, 25-17

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8

Scottsbluff def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8

RED POOL

Grand Island Northwest def. Spearfish, S.D., 25-16, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-9

BLUE POOL

Chadron def. Gering, 25-19, 25-19

Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-19, 25-17

Gering def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Central, S.D. def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-22

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments