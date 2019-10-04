Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast Tournament
POOL A
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-8, 25-14
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-17
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21
POOL B
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-19
Millard South def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-18
Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-11, 25-13
Millard South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-14
Waverly def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-20
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-18
POOL C
Fremont def. Kearney 24-26, 25-20, 25-18
Gretna def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
SATURDAY'S MATCHES
Gold bracket
Millard South vs. Norfolk, 9 a.m.
Gretna vs. Elkhorn South, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Marian, 9 a.m.
Millard South/Norfolk loser vs. Gretna/Elkhorn South loser, 10:15 a.m.
Pius X/Waverly loser vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Marian loser, 10:15 a.m.
Millard South/Norfolk winner vs. Gretna/Elkhorn South winner, 10:15 a.m.
Pius X/Waverly winner vs. Lincoln Southeast/Omaha Marian winner, 10:15 a.m.
Placement matches, 12:45 and 2:15 p.m.
Silver bracket
Fremont vs. Omaha Central, 10 a.m.
Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow
Fremont vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow
Kearney vs. Omaha Central, to follow
Fremont vs. Kearney, to follow
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Central, to follow
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 18-16
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Leyton def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-9, 15-8
Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
Maxwell Triangular
Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19
Sutherland def. Maxwell, 27-25, 25-22
Nike Tournament of Champions
Flagstaff Coconino, Ariz. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-14, 25-20
Mayfield, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-12, 25-19
Sage Hill, Calif. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-19
Twin Cities Tournament
GOLD POOL
Alliance def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23
Burns, Wyo. def. Alliance, 27-25, 25-20
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-23
WHITE POOL
Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18
Ogallala def. McCook, 26-24, 25-17
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8
Scottsbluff def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8
RED POOL
Grand Island Northwest def. Spearfish, S.D., 25-16, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-9
BLUE POOL
Chadron def. Gering, 25-19, 25-19
Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-19, 25-17
Gering def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-15
Rapid City Central, S.D. def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-22