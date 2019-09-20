{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CLASSIC

Pool A

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Northeast 25-8, 25-9

Bellevue West vs. Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast

Bellevue West vs. Lincoln Northeast

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue West

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast

Pool B

Elkhorn South def. Grand Island 25-7, 25-10

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Marian

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian 25-18, 25-23

Elkhorn vs. Grand Island

Elkhorn South vs. Elkhorn

Omaha Marian vs. Grand Island

Pool C

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star 25-21, 25-22

Papillion-LV South def. Lincoln Pius X 25-19, 22-25, 25-13

Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star 25-16, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest 25-15, 27-25

Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln North Star

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Pool D

Lincoln East def. Norris, 29-27, 20-25, 25-20

Gretna vs. North Platte

Norris def. North Platte 25-20, 25-17

Gretna def. Lincoln East 25-11, 25-15

Norris vs. Gretna

North Platte vs. Lincoln East

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora def. Kearney Catholic 25-22, 25-20

Brady def. Hyannis 25-7, 25-17, 5-20

Chadron def. Gothenburg 25-18, 25-19

Cody-Kilgore def. Minatare 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11

Franklin def. Sandhills Valley 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Gering 25-14, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala 25-15, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Creek Valley 25-8, 25-10, 25-16

St. Paul def. Chadron 25-23, 25-14

St. Paul def. Gothenburg 25-17, 25-15

St. Paul def. Minden 25-21, 25-17

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 2, Norris 1: Brooke Peltz had nine kills and Delaney Novy and Emma Rust combined for 27 digs to lead the Spartans.

Gretna 2, Lincoln East 0: Julia Holz had five kills and Brooke McCartney added five digs for East.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln North Star 0: Shaylee Myers had 11 kills on 19 swings and nine digs to lead the Silver Hawks. Bekka Allick had six kills for North Star.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments