Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Pool A
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Northeast 25-8, 25-9
Bellevue West vs. Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast
Bellevue West vs. Lincoln Northeast
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue West
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast
Pool B
Elkhorn South def. Grand Island 25-7, 25-10
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Marian
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian 25-18, 25-23
Elkhorn vs. Grand Island
Elkhorn South vs. Elkhorn
Omaha Marian vs. Grand Island
Pool C
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star 25-21, 25-22
Papillion-LV South def. Lincoln Pius X 25-19, 22-25, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star 25-16, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest 25-15, 27-25
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln North Star
You have free articles remaining.
Pool D
Lincoln East def. Norris, 29-27, 20-25, 25-20
Gretna vs. North Platte
Norris def. North Platte 25-20, 25-17
Gretna def. Lincoln East 25-11, 25-15
Norris vs. Gretna
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic 25-22, 25-20
Brady def. Hyannis 25-7, 25-17, 5-20
Chadron def. Gothenburg 25-18, 25-19
Cody-Kilgore def. Minatare 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11
Franklin def. Sandhills Valley 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Gering 25-14, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala 25-15, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Creek Valley 25-8, 25-10, 25-16
St. Paul def. Chadron 25-23, 25-14
St. Paul def. Gothenburg 25-17, 25-15
St. Paul def. Minden 25-21, 25-17
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 2, Norris 1: Brooke Peltz had nine kills and Delaney Novy and Emma Rust combined for 27 digs to lead the Spartans.
Gretna 2, Lincoln East 0: Julia Holz had five kills and Brooke McCartney added five digs for East.
Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln North Star 0: Shaylee Myers had 11 kills on 19 swings and nine digs to lead the Silver Hawks. Bekka Allick had six kills for North Star.