Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23
Arthur County def. Minatare 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12
Cody-Kilgore def. Hyannis 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23
Morril vs. Kimball
Paxton def. Wallace 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-15, 26-24
St. Edward def. Santee 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 15-13
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Aquinas
Saturday's matches
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10 a.m.
Hastings SC vs. Omaha Concordia, 11 a.m.
Archbishop Bergan vs. Kearney Catholic, noon
Hastings SC vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Omaha Concordia vs. Kearney Catholic, 2 p.m.
Pool B
Bishop Neumann vs. Columbus Scotus, 10 a.m.
Grand Island CC vs. Aquinas, 11 a.m.
Columbus Scotus vs. Lincoln Christian, noon
Grand Island CC vs. Bishop Neumann, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Christian vs. Aquinas, 2 p.m.
Consolation matches, 3 p.m.
Championship match, 4 p.m.
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Blair
Saturday's matches
Plattsmouth vs. Bennington, 9 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Nebraska City, 10 a.m.
Norris vs. Blair, 10 a.m.
Waverly vs. Plattsmouth/Bennington winner, 11 a.m.
Elkhorn/Nebraska City loser vs. Norris/Blair loser, noon
Elkhorn/Nebraska City winner vs. Norris/Blair winner, noon
Placement matches, 1 and 2 p.m.