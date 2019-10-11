{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23

Arthur County def. Minatare 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12

Cody-Kilgore def. Hyannis 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23

Morril vs. Kimball

Paxton def. Wallace 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9

South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-15, 26-24

St. Edward def. Santee 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 15-13

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Aquinas

Saturday's matches

Pool A

Archbishop Bergan vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10 a.m.

Hastings SC vs. Omaha Concordia, 11 a.m.

Archbishop Bergan vs. Kearney Catholic, noon

Hastings SC vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Omaha Concordia vs. Kearney Catholic, 2 p.m.

Pool B

Bishop Neumann vs. Columbus Scotus, 10 a.m.

Grand Island CC vs. Aquinas, 11 a.m.

Columbus Scotus vs. Lincoln Christian, noon

Grand Island CC vs. Bishop Neumann, 1 p.m.

Lincoln Christian vs. Aquinas, 2 p.m.

Consolation matches, 3 p.m.

Championship match, 4 p.m.

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Blair

Saturday's matches

Plattsmouth vs. Bennington, 9 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Nebraska City, 10 a.m.

Norris vs. Blair, 10 a.m.

Waverly vs. Plattsmouth/Bennington winner, 11 a.m.

Elkhorn/Nebraska City loser vs. Norris/Blair loser, noon

Elkhorn/Nebraska City winner vs. Norris/Blair winner, noon

Placement matches, 1 and 2 p.m.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments