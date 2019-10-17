{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Brownell-Talbot

Fremont at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X

Millard South at Lincoln East

Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star

Parkview Christian Triangular

Cedar Bluffs vs. Cornerstone Christian

Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian

Cornerstone Christian at Parkview Christian

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Gretna def. Omaha Bryan, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 19-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7

Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18

Centennial Triangular

Centennial def. David City, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19

Central Conference Tournament

Pool A

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-16

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-6, 25-12

York def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17

York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10

Deshler Triangular

Deshler def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-21

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Silver Tournament

Semifinal

Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-15

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

Quarterfinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference

Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16

Quarterfinal

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-11, 25-23

Pierce County Tournament

Randolph def. Plainview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22

