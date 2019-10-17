Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Brownell-Talbot
Fremont at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X
Millard South at Lincoln East
Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star
Parkview Christian Triangular
Cedar Bluffs vs. Cornerstone Christian
Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian
Cornerstone Christian at Parkview Christian
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Gretna def. Omaha Bryan, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 19-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7
Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18
Centennial Triangular
Centennial def. David City, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19
Central Conference Tournament
Pool A
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-16
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-6, 25-12
York def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17
York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10
Deshler Triangular
Deshler def. Harvard, 25-21, 25-21
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Silver Tournament
Semifinal
Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-15
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
Quarterfinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16
Quarterfinal
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-11, 25-23
Pierce County Tournament
Randolph def. Plainview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22