Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-10
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 20-25, 25-16, 28-26
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 13-25, 25-23
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-23, 25-20
Chadron def. Ogallala, 25-14, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
Goodland, KS def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 25-18
Hastings def. Kearney Catholic, 25-10, 25-16
Holdrege def. Ord, 25-23, 26-24
McCook def. Burns, WY, 25-23, 25-23
Millard South def. Elkhorn South, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25
Millard West def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-18
North Platte def. Torrington, WY, 25-20, 25-13
Scottsbluff def. McCook, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13
Seward def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Seward def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-7
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-15, 25-17
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-19
Winside def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19
York def. Crete, 25-20, 25-16
York def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Exeter-Milligan def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19
HTRS def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-9
HTRS def. Lourdes CC 23-25, 25-18, 25-23
Lourdes CC def. Falls City 25-18, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-4, 25-20
Thayer Central def. Johnson County Central, 26-24, 25-22
5th: Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 27-25, 25-17
3rd: Exeter-Milligan def. Lourdes CC, 25-22, 25-22
1st: Thayer Central def. HTRS, 25-19, 25-20