Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-10

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 20-25, 25-16, 28-26

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 13-25, 25-23

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-23, 25-20

Chadron def. Ogallala, 25-14, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

Goodland, KS def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 25-18

Hastings def. Kearney Catholic, 25-10, 25-16

Holdrege def. Ord, 25-23, 26-24

McCook def. Burns, WY, 25-23, 25-23

Millard South def. Elkhorn South, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25

Millard West def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-18

North Platte def. Torrington, WY, 25-20, 25-13

Scottsbluff def. McCook, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13

Seward def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Seward def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-7

Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-10

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-15, 25-17

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-19

Winside def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19

York def. Crete, 25-20, 25-16

York def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Exeter-Milligan def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19

HTRS def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-9

HTRS def. Lourdes CC 23-25, 25-18, 25-23

Lourdes CC def. Falls City 25-18, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-4, 25-20 

Thayer Central def. Johnson County Central, 26-24, 25-22

5th: Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 27-25, 25-17

3rd: Exeter-Milligan def. Lourdes CC, 25-22, 25-22

1st: Thayer Central def. HTRS, 25-19, 25-20

