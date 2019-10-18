{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Omaha Westside Tournament

Pool A

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15

Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-7

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 25-11, 25-17

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 26-24, 25-18

Pool B

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-23, 25-22

Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest, 27-25, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 23-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-17

Omaha South Tournament

Pool B

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-19

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11

