CITY SCHOOLS
Omaha Westside Tournament
Pool A
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15
Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-7
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 25-11, 25-17
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 26-24, 25-18
Pool B
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-23, 25-22
Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest, 27-25, 25-21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 23-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-17
Omaha South Tournament
Pool B
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-19
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11