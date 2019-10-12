{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Aquinas

Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def. Kearney Catholic 25-17, 25-22

Hastings SC def. Omaha Concordia 25-15, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Omaha Concordia 25-13, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-15, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC 25-22, 27-25

Pool B

Aquinas def. Lincoln Christian 25-19, 25-22

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-20, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian 25-27, 25-15, 25-15

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-14

5th: Archbishop Bergan def. Columbus Scotus 20-25, 25-21, 25-22

3rd: Hastings SC def. Neumann 25-16, 25-16

1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island CC 25-19, 25-22

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN TRIANGULAR

Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21

Cornerstone Christian def. Elba, 25-10, 25-21

MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Bellevue East def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 18-25, 27-25

Bellevue East def.  Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-23

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-13, 25-18

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-18

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-20

OMAHA SKUTT TOURNAMENT

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-15

Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-23, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-15, 25-19

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-8, 25-14

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-23, 25-23

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Millard West, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19

OTHER SCHOOLS

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Blair

Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 22-25, 31-29, 25-22

Elkhorn vs. Nebraska City

Norris vs. Blair

Waverly vs. Plattsmouth/Bennington winner

Elkhorn/Nebraska City loser vs. Norris/Blair loser

Elkhorn/Nebraska City winner vs. Norris/Blair winner

FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-15

Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-23

Falls City def. Palmyra, 25-18, 27-25

St. Joseph Christian (Mo.) def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

Diller-Odell def. Fairbury 25-15, 25-15

St. Joseph Christian (Mo.) def. Falls City 25-23, 25-16

Tri County def. Sterling, 25-18, 25-19

Palmyra def. Pawnee City 25-15, 19-25, 25-23

7th: Sterling def. Pawnee City 25-22, 25-18

5th: Palmyra def. Tri County 25-20, 25-20

3rd: Falls city def. Fairbury 25-19, 25-23

1st: Diller-Odell def. St. Joseph Christian (Mo.) 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal

Diller-Odell def. Fairbury, 25-8, 25-14

GAYVILLE-VOLIN TOURNAMENT

Mitchell Christian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-21

Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-23, 15-25, 25-23

HARTINGTON-NEWSCASTLE WILDCAT TOURNAMENT

Consolation Bracket

Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-13, 25-5

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21

Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-9

1st: Winside def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16

HERSHEY TRIANGULAR

Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-11, 28-26

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-17

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hershey, 25-9, 13-25, 25-20

HUMPHREY-LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY ROUND ROBIN

Howells/Dodge def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 27-25, 25-18

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 25-14

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-16

Twin River def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-15

WESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Alliance def. Chadron, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23

Chadron def. Gering, 25-17, 25-15

Pool B

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-9, 25-15

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-4, 25-15

WISNER-PILGER TOURNAMENT

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-20

Consolation semifinal

Douglas County West def. Wynot, 25-23, 25-18

Semifinal

Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-10

