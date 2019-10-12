Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Aquinas
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Kearney Catholic 25-17, 25-22
Hastings SC def. Omaha Concordia 25-15, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Omaha Concordia 25-13, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings SC 25-22, 27-25
Pool B
Aquinas def. Lincoln Christian 25-19, 25-22
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-20, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian 25-27, 25-15, 25-15
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-14
5th: Archbishop Bergan def. Columbus Scotus 20-25, 25-21, 25-22
3rd: Hastings SC def. Neumann 25-16, 25-16
1st: Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island CC 25-19, 25-22
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN TRIANGULAR
Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21
Cornerstone Christian def. Elba, 25-10, 25-21
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Bellevue East def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 18-25, 27-25
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-23
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-13, 25-18
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-18
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-20
OMAHA SKUTT TOURNAMENT
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-15
Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-23, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-15, 25-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-8, 25-14
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-23, 25-23
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Millard West, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
OTHER SCHOOLS
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Blair
Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 22-25, 31-29, 25-22
Elkhorn vs. Nebraska City
Norris vs. Blair
Waverly vs. Plattsmouth/Bennington winner
Elkhorn/Nebraska City loser vs. Norris/Blair loser
Elkhorn/Nebraska City winner vs. Norris/Blair winner
FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-15
Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-23
Falls City def. Palmyra, 25-18, 27-25
St. Joseph Christian (Mo.) def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
Diller-Odell def. Fairbury 25-15, 25-15
St. Joseph Christian (Mo.) def. Falls City 25-23, 25-16
Tri County def. Sterling, 25-18, 25-19
Palmyra def. Pawnee City 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
7th: Sterling def. Pawnee City 25-22, 25-18
5th: Palmyra def. Tri County 25-20, 25-20
3rd: Falls city def. Fairbury 25-19, 25-23
1st: Diller-Odell def. St. Joseph Christian (Mo.) 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal
Diller-Odell def. Fairbury, 25-8, 25-14
GAYVILLE-VOLIN TOURNAMENT
Mitchell Christian, S.D. def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-21
Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-23, 15-25, 25-23
HARTINGTON-NEWSCASTLE WILDCAT TOURNAMENT
Consolation Bracket
Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-13, 25-5
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21
Semifinal
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-9
1st: Winside def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16
HERSHEY TRIANGULAR
Hershey def. Maxwell, 25-11, 28-26
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-17
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hershey, 25-9, 13-25, 25-20
HUMPHREY-LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY ROUND ROBIN
Howells/Dodge def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 27-25, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-16
Twin River def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Alliance def. Chadron, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23
Chadron def. Gering, 25-17, 25-15
Pool B
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-9, 25-15
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-4, 25-15
WISNER-PILGER TOURNAMENT
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-20
Consolation semifinal
Douglas County West def. Wynot, 25-23, 25-18
Semifinal
Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-10