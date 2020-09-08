Prep volleyball scores, 9/8

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester at College View
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-15
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17
Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Pius X
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Millard West vs. Lincoln High
Millard West at Lincoln Northeast
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Arthur County def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24
Axtell def. S-E-M, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20
BDS def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18
Belleville-Republic, KS. def. Red Clous, 25-18, 25-19
Beloit, KS. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13
Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17
Cambridge def. Dundy County Stratton, 26-24, 25-12
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15
CWC def. St. Mary's 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 29-27, 25-18
Fort Calhoun def. Brownell Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20
Franklin def. Southern Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-11, 25-10
Humphrey SF def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey Sf def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-10
Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23
Mead def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-16
North Platte SP def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23
North Plate SP def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-17, 25-17
Omaha Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6
Overton def. S-E-M, 25-13, 25-14
Pawnee City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-19, 25-19
Paxton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-11
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-16, 25-9
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-17
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12
Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14
Wakefield def. Madison, 25-16, 25-22
Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12
Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. JCC, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Alemna-Northern Valley, KS, 25-11, 25-10
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22
HIGHLIGHTS
Pawnee City 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0: Ashlynn Hartman and Madison Branek led Pawnee City with eight digs each and Reyana Tegtmeier added 11 assists to win in two.
Wahoo 3, Platteview 0: Mya Larson had 15 kills, Josie Sutton and Kelsie Sears added 11 and Wahoo hit six service aces led by Lauren Kavan in the victory with four.
