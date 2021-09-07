 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 9/7
0 Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/7

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Dorchester, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln East def. Columbus, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-18

Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Chadron, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Alma def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-10, 25-6

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16

Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18

Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10

BDS def. Cross County, 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20

Beloit, KS def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21

Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-16, 26-24

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Chase County def. Yuma, CO, 25-23, 25-12, 25-10

Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17

Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Dowling, IA def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Exeter-Milligan def. Giltner, 25-12, 25-21

Exeter-Milligan def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20

Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15

Falls City SH def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Franklin def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-21

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10

Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-21, 25-11

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8

Hastings SC def. Adams Central, 27-25, 29-27, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-18

Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-21, 25-14

Howells-Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-6, 25-14

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-20

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9

Lourdes CC def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19

Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11

Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-3, 25-13, 25-6

Norris def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-9, 15-11

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Osceola def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9

Overton def. Axtell, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18

Paxton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-15

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19

Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-20

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-5, 25-15, 25-10

Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Riverside def. Elba, 25-18, 25-13

Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-12

Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-21

Santee def. Marty, SD, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Sioux City East, IA def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15

Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21

St. Mary's def. CWC, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

St. Paul def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-11

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21

Stuart def. Summerland, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22

SEM def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-22

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Wahoo def. Platteview, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12

Wakefield def. Madison, 25-12, 25-5, 25-15

Waverly def. Blair, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16

Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 28-26, 15-12

Whiting, IA def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, KS, 25-16, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18

Wood River def. Central City, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19

Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

HIGHLIGHTS

BDS 3, Cross County 1: Chole Sandell had 11 kills and Lilly Peterson 10 for Cross County. Bricelynn Larson added five ace blocks and four kills for the Cougars. 

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1: Kamryn Snyder and Megan Waters each had seven kills, and Shandy Fa'ali'i added six for Lincoln East. Aaliyah Bradford added 20 assists for the Spartans.

Lincoln North Star 2, Columbus 0: Ali Jacobs and Macy Roth each posted seven kills, and Hailey Botz added six for Lincoln North Star.

Raymond Central 3, Louisville 0: Emaree Harris posted nine kills to lead Raymond Central offensively. Makenna Gehle added seven kills, and Zoie Stachura six for the Mustangs.

Wahoo 3, Platteview 2: Mya Larson knocked down 38 of Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo's 64 kills.

High school volleyball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News