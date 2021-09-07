Prep volleyball scores, 9/7

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Dorchester, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln East def. Columbus, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-18
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Chadron, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Alma def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-10, 25-6
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18
Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10
BDS def. Cross County, 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20
Beloit, KS def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-16, 26-24
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Chase County def. Yuma, CO, 25-23, 25-12, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14
Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Dowling, IA def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Exeter-Milligan def. Giltner, 25-12, 25-21
Exeter-Milligan def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20
Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15
Falls City SH def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Franklin def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-21
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10
Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-21, 25-11
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8
Hastings SC def. Adams Central, 27-25, 29-27, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-18
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12
Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-21, 25-14
Howells-Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-6, 25-14
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9
Lourdes CC def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-3, 25-13, 25-6
Norris def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-9, 15-11
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Osceola def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9
Overton def. Axtell, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18
Paxton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-15
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19
Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-20
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-5, 25-15, 25-10
Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Riverside def. Elba, 25-18, 25-13
Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-12
Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-21
Santee def. Marty, SD, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Sioux City East, IA def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21
St. Mary's def. CWC, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
St. Paul def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-11
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21
Stuart def. Summerland, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22
SEM def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-22
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Wahoo def. Platteview, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12
Wakefield def. Madison, 25-12, 25-5, 25-15
Waverly def. Blair, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16
Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 28-26, 15-12
Whiting, IA def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, KS, 25-16, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18
Wood River def. Central City, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19
Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
HIGHLIGHTS
BDS 3, Cross County 1: Chole Sandell had 11 kills and Lilly Peterson 10 for Cross County. Bricelynn Larson added five ace blocks and four kills for the Cougars.
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1: Kamryn Snyder and Megan Waters each had seven kills, and Shandy Fa'ali'i added six for Lincoln East. Aaliyah Bradford added 20 assists for the Spartans.
Lincoln North Star 2, Columbus 0: Ali Jacobs and Macy Roth each posted seven kills, and Hailey Botz added six for Lincoln North Star.
Raymond Central 3, Louisville 0: Emaree Harris posted nine kills to lead Raymond Central offensively. Makenna Gehle added seven kills, and Zoie Stachura six for the Mustangs.