Prep volleyball scores, 9/7

Waverly def. Blair, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16

Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 28-26, 15-12

Whiting, IA def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, KS, 25-16, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18

Wood River def. Central City, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19

Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

HIGHLIGHTS

BDS 3, Cross County 1: Chole Sandell had 11 kills and Lilly Peterson 10 for Cross County. Bricelynn Larson added five ace blocks and four kills for the Cougars.

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1: Kamryn Snyder and Megan Waters each had seven kills, and Shandy Fa'ali'i added six for Lincoln East. Aaliyah Bradford added 20 assists for the Spartans.

Lincoln North Star 2, Columbus 0: Ali Jacobs and Macy Roth each posted seven kills, and Hailey Botz added six for Lincoln North Star.