Prep volleyball scores, 9/4

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
HEARTLAND CROSSROADS TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Columbus, 25-7, 25-18
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-15
Millard West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-16
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-15
5th: Columbus def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-20
3rd: Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-12
1st: Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-20
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-14
Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-9, 25-14
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-7, 17-25, 25-21
Ord def. Blair, 25-23, 25-23
Wahoo def. Blair, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
1st: Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-19
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora def. Northwest, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23
Bellevue East def. CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-10, 21-12
Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-9, 25-11
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19
Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-23, 26-24
David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11
DC West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-16
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne, 18-25, 25-20, 25-8
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-12
Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-12, 25-22
Falls City SH def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-11
Falls City SH def. Yutan, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14
Glenwood, Iowa def. Bellevue East, 21-16, 19-21, 15-12
Gretna def. Glenwood, Iowa, 21-10, 21-19
Guardian Angels CC def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
HTRS def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12
Humphrey SF def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-14
Logan View/SS def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14
Lourdes CC def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-20
Malcolm def. Northwest, 25-21, 21-25, 30-28
Mead def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16
Mead def. Diller-Odell, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11
Mead def. Johnson-Brock 25-21, 23-25, 25, 16
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22
Omaha Duchesne, 25-23, 25-19
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-13
Syracuse def. DC West, 25-10, 25-15
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13
Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25,
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-15, 25-23
Waverly def. Malcolm, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20
Wayne def. BRLD, 28-26, 25-17
Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-20, 25-22
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16
Yutan def. HTRS, 25-21, 25-12
SHAMROCK INVITATIONAL
Bishop Neumann def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-22
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington CC, 25-16, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington CC 25-15, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 25-23, 25-21
Pierce def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-20
1st: Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21
3rd: Bishop Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21
5th: Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-15
7th: Stanton def. Hartington CC, 25-21, 25-16