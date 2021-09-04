 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/4
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/4

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

HEARTLAND CROSSROADS TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-17

Lincoln East def. Columbus, 25-7, 25-18

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-13, 25-15

Millard West def. Fremont, 25-22, 25-16

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-15

5th: Columbus def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-20

3rd: Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-12

1st: Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-20

WAHOO INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-14

Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-9, 25-14

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-7, 17-25, 25-21

Ord def. Blair, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo def. Blair, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

1st: Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-19

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora def. Northwest, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23

Bellevue East def. CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-10, 21-12

Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-9, 25-11

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19

Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-23, 26-24

David City def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-11

DC West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-16

Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne, 18-25, 25-20, 25-8

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-12

Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-12, 25-22

Falls City SH def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-11

Falls City SH def. Yutan, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14

Glenwood, Iowa def. Bellevue East, 21-16, 19-21, 15-12

Gretna def. Glenwood, Iowa, 21-10, 21-19

Guardian Angels CC def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

HTRS def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12

Humphrey SF def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-14

Logan View/SS def. David City, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14

Lourdes CC def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-20

Malcolm def. Northwest, 25-21, 21-25, 30-28

Mead def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16

Mead def. Diller-Odell, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11

Mead def. Johnson-Brock 25-21, 23-25, 25, 16

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-23, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22

Omaha Duchesne, 25-23, 25-19

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-21

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-13

Syracuse def. DC West, 25-10, 25-15

Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25

Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-13

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 15-25, 

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-15, 25-23

Waverly def. Malcolm, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Wayne def. BRLD, 28-26, 25-17

Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-23

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-20, 25-22

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16

Yutan def. HTRS, 25-21, 25-12

SHAMROCK INVITATIONAL

Bishop Neumann def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-22

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-9, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington CC, 25-16, 25-19

Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington CC 25-15, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 25-23, 25-21

Pierce def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-20

1st: Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-21

3rd: Bishop Neumann def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-21

5th: Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-15

7th: Stanton def. Hartington CC, 25-21, 25-16

High school volleyball logo 2014
