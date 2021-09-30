Prep volleyball scores, 9/30

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Heartland Christian, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-10
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln North Star at Omaha Westside
Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-13
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Aurora def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19
BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12
BDS def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16
Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12
Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10
Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15
Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5
Gordon-Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford
Hastings SC def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17
Hastings SC def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15. 25-22
Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-19
Humphrey SF def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9
Maywood/Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24
Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8
Nebraska Christian def. St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 29-27, 25-14
Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21
Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26
Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20
Shelby-Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12
Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17
St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17
St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16
St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11
Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14
Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10
York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16