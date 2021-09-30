 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/30
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/30

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Heartland Christian, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-10

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Westside

Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-13

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Aurora def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19

BDS def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

BDS def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16

Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10

Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9

Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5

Gordon-Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford 

Hastings SC def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17

Hastings SC def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15. 25-22

Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-19

Humphrey SF def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9

Maywood/Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24

Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8

Nebraska Christian def. St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 29-27, 25-14

Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21

Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26

Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20

Shelby-Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17

St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16

St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11

Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14

Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10

York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

High school volleyball logo

 

Tags

