Prep volleyball scores, 9/3

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes CC, 25-9, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-14
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-0
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 15-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-9
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14
Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-17
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
Arapahoe def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-14, 28-26
BDS def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22
BRLD def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 26-24
Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21
Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13
Brownell Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25
Burwell def. North Central, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20
Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13
Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23
Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18
Falls City def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-13, 25-22
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11
Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24
Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19
Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15
Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22
H-TR-S def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18
Humphrey SF def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-6
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-23
Lourdes CC def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16
Lutheran Northeast def. BRLD, 25-20, 25-18
Lutheran Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-9, 25-22
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15
Malcolm def. Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17
Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-19
Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8
Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-15
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15
Raymond Central def. DC West, 25-16, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Logan View/SS, 25-12, 25-12
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11
Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21
Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21
Shelton def. Franklin, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12
South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11
S-E-M def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-20, 25-12
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin-Brewster, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19
Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
HIGHLIGHTS
BDS 2, Exeter-Milligan 0: Daisy Kanode led Exter-Milligan with five kills and Emma Olsen totaled 14 set assists.
Cross County 3, Shelby-Rising City 0: Erica Stratman led Cross County with 10 kills and three blocks. The Cougars had 13 ace serves, led by Cortlyn Schaefer's four.
David City 3, Fillmore Central 0: Lexi Theis led the Scouts with 14 kills and three ace serves. Jordy Broman totaled 37 digs.
Deshler 2, Sterling 0: Leah Dlouhy, Paiton Nash and Jenna Lemke each had six kills to lead the Dragons.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Hampton 1: Cameran Jansky led a kill barrage with nine, Jaiden Papik added seven and Cammie Harrison six for Exeter-Milligan. Emma Olsen had 24 set assists for the Timberwolves.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Abby Wachal had 22 combined kills as Lincoln Lutheran also defeated Lourdes CC 2-0. Abi Wohlgemuth added 10 and Ashley DeBoer had 31 set assists. Raegan Holled added four ace serves and 16 digs.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Columbus 0: Alexis Markowski led the Bolts with nine kills as Pius X was able to spread the offense, and Cora Thomas added five. Addison Markowski had 28 assists, while Mariam Miller added 13 digs.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 0: Kylen Sealock led Pius X with six kills, Leah Mach had five, and Addison Markowski added 21 assists.
Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 2: Macy Roth led the Navigators with 17 kills, Abby Lottman had 34 set assists and Frankie Curren and Saylor Schaefer totaled five blocks apiece.
York 3, Aurora 2: Kassidy Hudson led the Huskies with 11 kills and Cassidy Knust chipped in 19 digs and five ace serves.
Norris 3, Bennington 0: Grace Kircher and Ella Waters each had nine kills to lead Norris.
