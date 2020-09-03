 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/3
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/3

  • Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes CC, 25-9, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-0

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 15-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9

Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-11

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-9

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14

Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-17

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Arapahoe def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21

Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-14, 28-26

BDS def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22

BRLD def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 26-24

Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21

Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13

Brownell Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25

Burwell def. North Central, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20

Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23

Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18

Falls City def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-13, 25-22

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11

Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19

Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22

H-TR-S def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18

Humphrey SF def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23

Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-6

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-23

Lourdes CC def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16

Lutheran Northeast def. BRLD, 25-20, 25-18

Lutheran Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-9, 25-22

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15

Malcolm def. Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17

Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-19

Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8

Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-15

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9

Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15

Raymond Central def. DC West, 25-16, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Logan View/SS, 25-12, 25-12

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11

Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21

Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21

Shelton def. Franklin, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12

South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16

Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11

S-E-M def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-20, 25-12

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin-Brewster, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19

Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

HIGHLIGHTS

BDS 2, Exeter-Milligan 0: Daisy Kanode led Exter-Milligan with five kills and Emma Olsen totaled 14 set assists.

Cross County 3, Shelby-Rising City 0: Erica Stratman led Cross County with 10 kills and three blocks. The Cougars had 13 ace serves, led by Cortlyn Schaefer's four.

David City 3, Fillmore Central 0: Lexi Theis led the Scouts with 14 kills and three ace serves. Jordy Broman totaled 37 digs.

Deshler 2, Sterling 0: Leah Dlouhy, Paiton Nash and Jenna Lemke each had six kills to lead the Dragons.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Hampton 1: Cameran Jansky led a kill barrage with nine, Jaiden Papik added seven and Cammie Harrison six for Exeter-Milligan. Emma Olsen had 24 set assists for the Timberwolves. 

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Abby Wachal had 22 combined kills as Lincoln Lutheran also defeated Lourdes CC 2-0. Abi Wohlgemuth added 10 and Ashley DeBoer had 31 set assists. Raegan Holled added four ace serves and 16 digs.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Columbus 0: Alexis Markowski led the Bolts with nine kills as Pius X was able to spread the offense, and Cora Thomas added five. Addison Markowski had 28 assists, while Mariam Miller added 13 digs. 

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 0: Kylen Sealock led Pius X with six kills, Leah Mach had five, and  Addison Markowski added 21 assists.

Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 2: Macy Roth led the Navigators with 17 kills, Abby Lottman had 34 set assists and Frankie Curren and Saylor Schaefer totaled five blocks apiece.

York 3, Aurora 2: Kassidy Hudson led the Huskies with 11 kills and Cassidy Knust chipped in 19 digs and five ace serves.

Norris 3, Bennington 0: Grace Kircher and Ella Waters each had nine kills to lead Norris.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

