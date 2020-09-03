Prep volleyball scores, 9/3

Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19

Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

HIGHLIGHTS

BDS 2, Exeter-Milligan 0: Daisy Kanode led Exter-Milligan with five kills and Emma Olsen totaled 14 set assists.

Cross County 3, Shelby-Rising City 0: Erica Stratman led Cross County with 10 kills and three blocks. The Cougars had 13 ace serves, led by Cortlyn Schaefer's four.

David City 3, Fillmore Central 0: Lexi Theis led the Scouts with 14 kills and three ace serves. Jordy Broman totaled 37 digs.

Deshler 2, Sterling 0: Leah Dlouhy, Paiton Nash and Jenna Lemke each had six kills to lead the Dragons.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Hampton 1: Cameran Jansky led a kill barrage with nine, Jaiden Papik added seven and Cammie Harrison six for Exeter-Milligan. Emma Olsen had 24 set assists for the Timberwolves.