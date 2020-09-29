Prep volleyball scores, 9/29

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln East, 17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-15, 25-7
Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-23, 25-11
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9
Bertrand def. Axtell, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
BDS def. Southern, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-14, 26-24, 25-17
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Dundy County Stratton vs. Wauneta-Palisade
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16
Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Grand Island CC def. Kearney Catholic, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Lexington def. Aurora, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-23, 25-7
Lourdes CC def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
Mead def. Yutan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. S-E-M, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Roncalli def. Brownell Talbot, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Ord def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Overton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Papillion-La Vista South def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
Pierce def. Laurel-CC, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 11-25, 25-12, 25-15
Seward def. Holdrege, 31-29, 25-23, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14
South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-3, 25-7
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17
Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-23, 25-20
Wahoo def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
York def. Crete, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
ARLINGTON TRIANGULAR
Wayne def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-8
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-16
ARTHUR COUNTY TRIANGULAR
Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-23
Sandills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19
Sandhills/Thedford def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-22
BEATRICE TRIANGULAR
Beatrice def. Bennington, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21
Beatrice def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-10
Bennington vs. Omaha Concordia
CHASE COUNTY TRIANGULAR
Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-27, 25-11, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-17
COZAD TRIANGULAR
Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-18
McCook def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-15
McCook def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-13
DAVID CITY TRIANGULAR
David City def. Thayer Central, 25-19, 25-22
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-12
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-19
ELGIN/PJ TRIANGULAR
Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-20
Elgin/PJ def. Central Valley, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21
Elgin/PJ def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-15
HARVARD DOUBLE TRIANGULAR
Harvard def. Elba, 25-8, 25-19
Harvard def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 27-25
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Elba, 25-8, 25-15
HASTINGS SC TOURNAMENT
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-8, 25-6
Hastings SC def. Cross County, 25-15, 25-22
Hastings SC def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-17
Superior def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-10
Superior def. Wood River, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19
KENESAW TRIANGULAR
Exeter-Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-15, 27-25
Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-9
NORFOLK CATHOLIC TRIANGULAR
Lutheran Northeast def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-10
Lutheran Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
OMAHA GROSS TRIANGULAR
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-15
PALMYRA TRIANGULAR
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-12
Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-20
Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-15, 25-9
PLAINVIEW TRIANGULAR
Bloomfield def. Plainviews, 25-21, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-10
SOUTH PLATTE TRIANGULAR
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 26-24, 25-16
South Platte def. Bayard, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11
TEKAMAH-HERMAN TRIANGULAR
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-16
Tekaham-Herman def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-12
VALENTINE TRIANGULAR
Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-20
North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
WALLACE TRIANGULAR
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-6, 26-24
Wallace def. Brady, 19-25, 26-24, 25-12
WISNER QUAD
Howells-Dodge def. BRLD, 25-18, 25-12
Howells-Dodge def. Madison, 25-8, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. BRLD, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-11
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
Hampton vs. Fullerton, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Twin River, ppd.
Sandy Creek vs. Milford, ppd.
Sterling vs. Dorchester, ppd.
Weeping Water vs. Louisville, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Walthill, ccd.
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 2, Bennington 1: Ellie Jurgens poured in 11 kills to lead Beatrice offensively.
Beatrice 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Hailey Schaaf had seven kills and Avery Gaertig five to lead Beatrice.
Cross County 2, Heartland 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had nine kills and Shyanne Anderson added 16 assists for Cross County.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Gibbon 0: Cameran Janksy had eight kills and Emma Olsen six to lead Exeter-Milligan.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Kenesaw 1: Cammie Harrison had 19 digs and seven kills for the Timberwolves. Cameran Janksy added 11 kills.
Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 0: Brittany Wulf had 13 kills and twin sister Tiffany Wulf added 11 ask the Knights picked up their first sweep of the season. Hannah Fleming added nine kills for Southeast.
Wahoo 3, Malcolm 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors charge with 16 kills and Lauren Kavan added nine. Kelsie Sears added six kills and four ace serves for Wahoo.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!