Prep volleyball scores, 9/29
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/29

  Updated
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney def. Lincoln East, 17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-15, 25-7

Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-23, 25-11

Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9

Bertrand def. Axtell, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

BDS def. Southern, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21

Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-14, 26-24, 25-17

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Dundy County Stratton vs. Wauneta-Palisade

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16

Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Grand Island CC def. Kearney Catholic, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21

Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Lexington def. Aurora, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-23, 25-7

Lourdes CC def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

Mead def. Yutan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. S-E-M, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22

Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Roncalli def. Brownell Talbot, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

Ord def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

Overton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9

Papillion-La Vista South def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

Pierce def. Laurel-CC, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 11-25, 25-12, 25-15

Seward def. Holdrege, 31-29, 25-23, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-3, 25-7

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17

Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-23, 25-20

Wahoo def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

York def. Crete, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

ARLINGTON TRIANGULAR

Wayne def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-8

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-16

ARTHUR COUNTY TRIANGULAR

Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-23

Sandills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19

Sandhills/Thedford def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-22

BEATRICE TRIANGULAR

Beatrice def. Bennington, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21

Beatrice def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-10

Bennington vs. Omaha Concordia

CHASE COUNTY TRIANGULAR

Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-27, 25-11, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-17

COZAD TRIANGULAR

Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-18

McCook def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-15

McCook def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-13

DAVID CITY TRIANGULAR

David City def. Thayer Central, 25-19, 25-22

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-12

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-19

ELGIN/PJ TRIANGULAR

Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-20

Elgin/PJ def. Central Valley, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21

Elgin/PJ def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-15

HARVARD DOUBLE TRIANGULAR

Harvard def. Elba, 25-8, 25-19

Harvard def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-16

Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 27-25

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Elba, 25-8, 25-15

HASTINGS SC TOURNAMENT

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-8, 25-6

Hastings SC def. Cross County, 25-15, 25-22

Hastings SC def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-17

Superior def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-10

Superior def. Wood River, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19

KENESAW TRIANGULAR

Exeter-Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-15, 27-25

Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-9

NORFOLK CATHOLIC TRIANGULAR

Lutheran Northeast def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-10

Lutheran Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

OMAHA GROSS TRIANGULAR

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-15

PALMYRA TRIANGULAR

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-12

Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-20

Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-15, 25-9

PLAINVIEW TRIANGULAR

Bloomfield def. Plainviews, 25-21, 25-16

Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-10

SOUTH PLATTE TRIANGULAR

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 26-24, 25-16

South Platte def. Bayard, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11

TEKAMAH-HERMAN TRIANGULAR

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-16

Tekaham-Herman def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-12

VALENTINE TRIANGULAR

Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-20

North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

WALLACE TRIANGULAR

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-6, 26-24

Wallace def. Brady, 19-25, 26-24, 25-12

WISNER QUAD

Howells-Dodge def. BRLD, 25-18, 25-12

Howells-Dodge def. Madison, 25-8, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. BRLD, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-11

POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS

Hampton vs. Fullerton, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Twin River, ppd.

Sandy Creek vs. Milford, ppd.

Sterling vs. Dorchester, ppd.

Weeping Water vs. Louisville, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Walthill, ccd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 2, Bennington 1: Ellie Jurgens poured in 11 kills to lead Beatrice offensively.

Beatrice 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Hailey Schaaf had seven kills and Avery Gaertig five to lead Beatrice.

Cross County 2, Heartland 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had nine kills and Shyanne Anderson added 16 assists for Cross County.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Gibbon 0: Cameran Janksy had eight kills and Emma Olsen six to lead Exeter-Milligan.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Kenesaw 1: Cammie Harrison had 19 digs and seven kills for the Timberwolves. Cameran Janksy added 11 kills.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 0: Brittany Wulf had 13 kills and twin sister Tiffany Wulf added 11 ask the Knights picked up their first sweep of the season. Hannah Fleming added nine kills for Southeast.

Wahoo 3, Malcolm 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors charge with 16 kills and Lauren Kavan added nine. Kelsie Sears added six kills and four ace serves for Wahoo.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

