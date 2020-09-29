Prep volleyball scores, 9/29

Beatrice 2, Bennington 1: Ellie Jurgens poured in 11 kills to lead Beatrice offensively.

Beatrice 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Hailey Schaaf had seven kills and Avery Gaertig five to lead Beatrice.

Cross County 2, Heartland 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had nine kills and Shyanne Anderson added 16 assists for Cross County.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Gibbon 0: Cameran Janksy had eight kills and Emma Olsen six to lead Exeter-Milligan.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Kenesaw 1: Cammie Harrison had 19 digs and seven kills for the Timberwolves. Cameran Janksy added 11 kills.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 0: Brittany Wulf had 13 kills and twin sister Tiffany Wulf added 11 ask the Knights picked up their first sweep of the season. Hannah Fleming added nine kills for Southeast.

Wahoo 3, Malcolm 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors charge with 16 kills and Lauren Kavan added nine. Kelsie Sears added six kills and four ace serves for Wahoo.

