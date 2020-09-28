 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/28
Prep volleyball scores, 9/28

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian triangular

College View vs. Parkview Christian

College View vs. Whiting, Iowa

Whiting, Iowa vs. Parkview Christian

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn def. Freeman 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

BRLD def. Omaha Nation 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

Bridgeport def. Hemingford 25-9, 25-15, 25-7

DC West def. Fort Calhoun 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-11

Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-20, 26-24

Millard South def. Omaha Gross 25-21, 25-13

Pender def. Winside 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24

Raymond Central def. Milford 26-24, 25-23, 25-23

Tri County def. Friend 25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Wausa def. Plainview 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Falls City triangular

Falls City def. Horton, Kan.  25-9, 25-13

Hiawatha, Kan. def. Falls City 25-19, 25-19

Stuart triangular

Neligh-Oakdale def. St. Mary's 25-15, 27-25

Neligh-Oakdale def. Stuart 23-25, 25-23, 25-20

Stuart def. St. Mary's 25-27, 25-17, 25-17

