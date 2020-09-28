Prep volleyball scores, 9/28

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian triangular
College View vs. Parkview Christian
College View vs. Whiting, Iowa
Whiting, Iowa vs. Parkview Christian
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn def. Freeman 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17
BRLD def. Omaha Nation 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
Bridgeport def. Hemingford 25-9, 25-15, 25-7
DC West def. Fort Calhoun 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-11
Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-20, 26-24
Millard South def. Omaha Gross 25-21, 25-13
Pender def. Winside 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24
Raymond Central def. Milford 26-24, 25-23, 25-23
Tri County def. Friend 25-17, 25-14, 25-10
Wausa def. Plainview 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Falls City triangular
Falls City def. Horton, Kan. 25-9, 25-13
Hiawatha, Kan. def. Falls City 25-19, 25-19
Stuart triangular
Neligh-Oakdale def. St. Mary's 25-15, 27-25
Neligh-Oakdale def. Stuart 23-25, 25-23, 25-20
Stuart def. St. Mary's 25-27, 25-17, 25-17
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!