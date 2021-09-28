 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/28
agate

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22

Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-10, 25-14

Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-22

BDS def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20

Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Cross County def. Heartland, 18-25, 25-10, 25-21

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-3

Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12

Fullerton def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12

Hastings SC def. Cross County, 25-10, 25-18

Hastings SC def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16

Johnson Co. Central def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13

Johnson Co. Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-15, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18

Malcolm def. Wahoo, 25-14, 25-20, 29-27

McCook def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-19

McCook def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13

North Platte SP def. Mullen, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-8

Omaha Roncalli def. Brownell Talbot, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, Kan., 25-15, 25-5

Southwest def. St. Francis/Cheylin, KS, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

S-E-M def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

York def. Crete, 25-8, 25-19, 25-16

High school volleyball logo

 

