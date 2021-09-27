Prep volleyball scores, 9/27

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22
Parkview Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23
Whiting, Iowa at College View
OTHER SCHOOLS
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-22, 25-23
DC West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-8, 25-11, 25-10
Heartland Christian, Iowa at Cornerstone Christian
Hemingford at Bridgeport
Millard South at Bellevue East
Neligh-Oakdale at Stuart
Omaha Christian def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14
Omaha Nation at BRLD
Pender def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13
Savannah, Mo. at Falls City SH
St. Mary's vs. Neligh-Oakdale