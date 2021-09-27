 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/27
Prep volleyball scores, 9/27

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22

Parkview Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23

Whiting, Iowa at College View

OTHER SCHOOLS

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-22, 25-23

DC West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-8, 25-11, 25-10

Heartland Christian, Iowa at Cornerstone Christian

Hemingford at Bridgeport

Millard South at Bellevue East

Neligh-Oakdale at Stuart

Omaha Christian def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14

Omaha Nation at BRLD

Pender def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Savannah, Mo. at Falls City SH

St. Mary's vs. Neligh-Oakdale

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-12

Stuart def. St. Mary's 25-20, 25-13

Tri County at Friend

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

