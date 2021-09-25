 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/25
agate

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 26-24

ALLISON WESTON TOURNAMENT

Championship pool

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-17, 25-20

Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-14

Silver pool

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln East, 13-25, 25-18, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 28-26, 25-17

Bronze pool

Omaha Burke def. Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14

Omaha Duchesne def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-22, 29-27

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-20

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL

Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 28-13

THUNDERBOLT INVITATIONAL

Norris vs. Millard North, 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 27-25, 25-19

Millard North vs. Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22

Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 1 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn, 1 p.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Millard North, 2 p.m.

Norris vs. Elkhorn, 2 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23

Arlington def. Blair, 26-24, 25-9

Arlington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-15

Auburn def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-23

Bertrand def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 27-25

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-13, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-11

Blair def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 26-24

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16

Central City def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-23, 30-28

Chase County def. Overton, 14-25, 25-21, 28-26

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 28-26, 25-23

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-18

David City def. Aquinas, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18

David City def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-10

DC West def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17

Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-10

Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18

Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21

Hastings SC def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19

Humphrey SF def. Madison, 25-3, 25-9

Kearney Catholic def. Bennington, 25-14, 27-25

Kearney Catholic def. Crete, 25-13, 25-18

Louisville def. Weeping Water, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12

McCook def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-18

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-18

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-13, 25-8

Omaha Mercy def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-21, 25-21

Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20

Scottsbluff def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-16

S-E-M def. Burwell, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15

S-E-M def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-13

Southern def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-22

Southwest def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-4, 25-14

Southwest def. North Platte SP, 25-20, 25-4

Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-12, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-9, 25-18

Wauneta-Palisade def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-22

Waverly def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23

Waverly def. Sidney, 25-13, 25-18

Wayne def. Humphrey SF, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24

Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-20, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-9, 25-16

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

