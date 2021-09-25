Prep volleyball scores, 9/25

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 26-24
ALLISON WESTON TOURNAMENT
Championship pool
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-17, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-14
Silver pool
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln East, 13-25, 25-18, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 28-26, 25-17
Bronze pool
Omaha Burke def. Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
Omaha Duchesne def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-22, 29-27
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-20
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 28-13
THUNDERBOLT INVITATIONAL
Norris vs. Millard North, 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 27-25, 25-19
Millard North vs. Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22
Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn, 1 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Millard North, 2 p.m.
Norris vs. Elkhorn, 2 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23
Arlington def. Blair, 26-24, 25-9
Arlington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-15
Auburn def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-23
Bertrand def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 27-25
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-13, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-11
Blair def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 26-24
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16
Central City def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-23, 30-28
Chase County def. Overton, 14-25, 25-21, 28-26
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 28-26, 25-23
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-18
David City def. Aquinas, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18
David City def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-10
DC West def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17
Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-10
Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18
Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21
Hastings SC def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19
Humphrey SF def. Madison, 25-3, 25-9
Kearney Catholic def. Bennington, 25-14, 27-25
Kearney Catholic def. Crete, 25-13, 25-18
Louisville def. Weeping Water, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12
McCook def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-10, 25-18
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-18
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-13, 25-8
Omaha Mercy def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-21, 25-21
Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-16
S-E-M def. Burwell, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15
S-E-M def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-13
Southern def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-22
Southwest def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-4, 25-14
Southwest def. North Platte SP, 25-20, 25-4
Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-12, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-9, 25-18
Wauneta-Palisade def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-22
Waverly def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23
Waverly def. Sidney, 25-13, 25-18
Wayne def. Humphrey SF, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24
Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-20, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Homer, 25-9, 25-16