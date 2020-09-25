 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 9/25
View Comments

Prep volleyball scores, 9/25

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Allison Weston Invitational

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne 25-15, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West 25-15, 25-22

Omaha Skutt def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8

Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17

Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-11, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Duchesne, 26-24, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 30-32, 25-20, 25-15

Axtell def. Brady, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13

Elm Creek def. Arapahoe 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-15, 25-23

Wallace def. Paxton 25-12, 22-25, 25-13

High school volleyball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News