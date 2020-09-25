Prep volleyball scores, 9/25

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Allison Weston Invitational
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne 25-15, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West 25-15, 25-22
Omaha Skutt def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8
Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17
Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-11, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Duchesne, 26-24, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 30-32, 25-20, 25-15
Axtell def. Brady, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
Elm Creek def. Arapahoe 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
Wallace def. Paxton 25-12, 22-25, 25-13
