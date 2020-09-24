Prep volleyball scores, 9/24

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 3, Palmer 0: Erica Stratman had 16 kills and Cortlyn Schaefer 12 to lead the Cougars. Stratman also had four ace serves.

Lincoln High 3, Blair 0: Kyndal Hudson led the Links with 14 kills. Paige Christophersen added 37 set assists and 15 digs. Harper Case also totaled 15 digs for Lincoln High in the sweep.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 0: Addison Markowski had 23 set assists, Alexis Markowski added eights kills and Leah Mach led the way with 10 kills. Cora Thomas poured in eight while Miriam Miller had 20 digs to lead the Bolts in a sweep.

