Prep volleyball scores, 9/24
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus

Lincoln High def. Blair, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24

Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-14

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-18, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-7

Cross County def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

Hershey def. Southwest, 22-25, 

Humphrey SF def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15

HTRS def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-13, 25-9

Loomis def. S-E-M, 25-22, 25-22

Overton def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 3, Palmer 0: Erica Stratman had 16 kills and Cortlyn Schaefer 12 to lead the Cougars. Stratman also had four ace serves.

Lincoln High 3, Blair 0: Kyndal Hudson led the Links with 14 kills. Paige Christophersen added 37 set assists and 15 digs. Harper Case also totaled 15 digs for Lincoln High in the sweep.  

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 0: Addison Markowski had 23 set assists, Alexis Markowski added eights kills and Leah Mach led the way with 10 kills. Cora Thomas poured in eight while Miriam Miller had 20 digs to lead the Bolts in a sweep.

