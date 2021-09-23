Prep volleyball scores, 9/23

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 15-8
Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9
Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-7
Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-19, 25-19
Cross County def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12
Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Humphrey SF def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13
AMHERST TRIANGULAR
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16
Amherst def. Overton, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9
ARLINGTON TRIANGULAR
Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13
CENTURA TRIANGULAR
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-17, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-10
FALLS CITY TRIANGULAR
Falls City def. Lourdes CC, 25-22, 25-21
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-18
Syracuse def. Lourdes CC, 25-11, 25-23
GERING TRIANGULAR
Gering def. Mitchell, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15
Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-17, 27-25
Sidney def. Gering, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
HOWELLS-DODGE TRIANGULAR
Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18
LEYTON TRIANGULAR
Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-19
Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-16
LOOMIS TRIANGULAR
Elm Creek def. Loomis, 26-24, 25-22
SEM def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-17
SEM def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-18
MINATARE TRIANGULAR
Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-16
South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13
RALSTON TRIANGULAR
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 11-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-16
RED CLOUD TRIANGULAR
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-19
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10
WINNEBAGO TRIANGULAR
BRLD def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10
WISNER-PILGER TRIANGULAR
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
THUNDERBOLT INVITATIONAL
At Lincoln Pius X
Saturday's matches
Norris vs. Millard North, 8:30 a.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8:30 a.m.
Norris vs. Lincoln Pius X, 9:30 a.m.
Millard North vs. Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard North, noon
Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn, 1 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Millard North, 2 p.m.
Norris vs. Elkhorn, 2 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Scotus 3, Lincoln Christian 2: Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders with 18 kills and five blocks, while Haley Benes had 17 kills. Brielle Power added 48 assists.
Cross County 3, Palmer 0: Chloe Sandell posted 12 kills and Lilly Peterson had eight for Cross County.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Crete 0: Abby Wachal had 10 kills, while Shanae Bergt added seven to lead the Warriors. Keri Leimbach pitched in five ace serves. Defensively, Raegan Holle led Lincoln Lutheran with 14 digs and Molli Martin recorded four blocks. Lily Psencik had 16 assists and Elecea Saathoff added 11.