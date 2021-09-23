 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/23
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 15-8

Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9

Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-7

Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-19, 25-19

Cross County def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12

Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Humphrey SF def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13

AMHERST TRIANGULAR

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Amherst def. Overton, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9

ARLINGTON TRIANGULAR

Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13

CENTURA TRIANGULAR

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-17, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-10

FALLS CITY TRIANGULAR

Falls City def. Lourdes CC, 25-22, 25-21

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-18

Syracuse def. Lourdes CC, 25-11, 25-23

GERING TRIANGULAR

Gering def. Mitchell, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15

Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-17, 27-25

Sidney def. Gering, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19

HOWELLS-DODGE TRIANGULAR

Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18

LEYTON TRIANGULAR

Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-19

Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-16

LOOMIS TRIANGULAR

Elm Creek def. Loomis, 26-24, 25-22

SEM def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-17

SEM def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-18

MINATARE TRIANGULAR

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-16

South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13

RALSTON TRIANGULAR

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 11-25, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-16

RED CLOUD TRIANGULAR

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-19

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10

WINNEBAGO TRIANGULAR

BRLD def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10

WISNER-PILGER TRIANGULAR

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

THUNDERBOLT INVITATIONAL

At Lincoln Pius X

Saturday's matches

Norris vs. Millard North, 8:30 a.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8:30 a.m.

Norris vs. Lincoln Pius X, 9:30 a.m.

Millard North vs. Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard North, noon

Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 1 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn, 1 p.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Millard North, 2 p.m.

Norris vs. Elkhorn, 2 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus Scotus 3, Lincoln Christian 2: Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders with 18 kills and five blocks, while Haley Benes had 17 kills. Brielle Power added 48 assists.

Cross County 3, Palmer 0: Chloe Sandell posted 12 kills and Lilly Peterson had eight for Cross County.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Crete 0: Abby Wachal had 10 kills, while Shanae Bergt added seven to lead the Warriors. Keri Leimbach pitched in five ace serves. Defensively, Raegan Holle led Lincoln Lutheran with 14 digs and Molli Martin recorded four blocks. Lily Psencik had 16 assists and Elecea Saathoff added 11.

Thayer Central 3, Milford 0: Natalie Tietjen led Thayer Central with 10 kills and Maddie Wells recorded 25 digs.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

