Prep volleyball scores, 9/23

At Lincoln Pius X

Saturday's matches

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus Scotus 3, Lincoln Christian 2: Jenna Wiltfong led the Crusaders with 18 kills and five blocks, while Haley Benes had 17 kills. Brielle Power added 48 assists.

Cross County 3, Palmer 0: Chloe Sandell posted 12 kills and Lilly Peterson had eight for Cross County.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Crete 0: Abby Wachal had 10 kills, while Shanae Bergt added seven to lead the Warriors. Keri Leimbach pitched in five ace serves. Defensively, Raegan Holle led Lincoln Lutheran with 14 digs and Molli Martin recorded four blocks. Lily Psencik had 16 assists and Elecea Saathoff added 11.