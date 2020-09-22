Prep volleyball scores, 9/22

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-21, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Fremont 30-28, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln High def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-10, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN TRIANGULAR
Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-15, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-15
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TRIANGULAR
Lincoln Christian def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-20
Lourdes CC def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-13
Lourdes CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-18, 26-24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10
Arlington def. Louisville, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16
Auburn def. HTRS, 25-14, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11
Battle Creek def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15
BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-7
BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-14
Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-14
Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-12, 25-20
Boyd County def. North Central, 25-22, 25-22
Boyd County def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-7
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-19, 25-19
BRLD def. Ponca, 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-10
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-12, 29-27, 23-25, 27-25
David City def. Cross County, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16
DC West def. Yutan, 9-25, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-8, 25-23, 25-6
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-6
Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10
Franklin def. Loomis, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-11, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-15
Grand Island CC def. Aquinas,25-15, 25-14, 25-8
Hampton def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 35-33, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Hastings def. Crete, 25-12, 25-12
Hastings SC def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8
Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Kenesaw def. Silver Lake 21-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 15-6
Meridian def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-10, 25-22
Millard North def. Gretna, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Millard West def. Omaha Westside, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central, 25-21, 25-16
Niobrara/Verdigre def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
North Central def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-16
O'Neill def. Summerland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21
Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-18
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-11
Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
Pender def. Stanton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-10, 25-16, 25-19
Potter-Dix def. Wallace, 25-18, 25-23
Sandy Creek def. Central City, 26-24, 27-25
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Sidney def. Chase County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-22
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-16
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
S-E-M def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Twin Loup def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Logan View/SS, 25-17, 25-20
Winside def. Wausa, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-10, 25-17
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Archbishop Bergan 0: Abby Wachal had 12 kills and Abi Wohlgemuth added seven kills and four blocks for Lincoln Lutheran. Ashlyn DeBoer had three ace serves and 21 set assists.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Bishop Neumann 0: The Warriors had 26 kills in the match, led by Molli Martin with six. Ashlyn DeBoer had 22 set assists and Shanae Bergt had 12 digs.
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Samantha Pryce had six ace serves and 23 digs to lead the Rockets. Maddie Bahn added 20 kills and Andrea Pryce had 31 set assists.
Wahoo 3, Ashland-Greenwood 0: Kelsie Sears had 14 kills and Mya Larson nine to pace Wahoo. Larson added two ace serves, but Lauren Kavan owned the service line with five. Elle Glock added five blocks in the sweep.
