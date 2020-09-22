Prep volleyball scores, 9/22

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Bishop Neumann 0: The Warriors had 26 kills in the match, led by Molli Martin with six. Ashlyn DeBoer had 22 set assists and Shanae Bergt had 12 digs.

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Samantha Pryce had six ace serves and 23 digs to lead the Rockets. Maddie Bahn added 20 kills and Andrea Pryce had 31 set assists.

Wahoo 3, Ashland-Greenwood 0: Kelsie Sears had 14 kills and Mya Larson nine to pace Wahoo. Larson added two ace serves, but Lauren Kavan owned the service line with five. Elle Glock added five blocks in the sweep.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0