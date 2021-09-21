Prep volleyball scores, 9/21

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian def. Diller-Odell 20-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln High def. Kearney, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 32-20
Lincoln East def. Fremont 25-17, 18-25, 16-25, 25-13, 16-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan 25-15, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann 25-23, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Lourdes CC def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 29-27, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-14
Arlington def. Louisville, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Auburn def. H-T-R-S, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11
BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-15
BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4
Bayard def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-15
Bellevue East def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
Blair def. Omaha Northwest, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 27-25, 25-8
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11
Cody-Kilgore def. Bennett County, S.D., 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-12, 25-11
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-19
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Cross County def. David City, 25-15, 25-22, 28-26
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11
Douglas County West def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 15-8
Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-17, 13-25, 25-11, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-16
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15
Falls City SH def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-14
Falls City SH def. Southern, 25-17, 25-18
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14
Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14
Grand Island CC def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19
Hitchcock County def. Atwood-Rawlins County, KS, 25-22, 25-10
Hitchcock County def. Wallace County, KS, 25-23, 25-8
Humphrey/LHF def. Logan View/SS, 25-20, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Centura, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21
Meridian def. East Butler, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central, 25-12, 25-11
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14
Osceola def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Overton def. Brady, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6
Raymond Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Sandy Creek def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 29-31, 25-15, 25-17
Shelton def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-6
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-13
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-7, 25-17, 25-12
Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23
SEM def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5
Syracuse def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11
Wakefield def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-11
Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
HIGHLIGHTS
BDS 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0: Seven different Eagles got kills including a team-leading five from Taylor Sliva along with three ace blocks and four ace serves.
Fremont 3, Lincoln East 2: The Tigers won two straight sets after being down 2-1 to defeat the Spartans. Megan Waters led East with 20 kills while Shandy Faalii had 42 set assists.
Lincoln High 3, Kearney 1: Khami Itzen led Lincoln High with 16 kills, and Faith Van Eck added 14. Bayla Young led the Links with three ace serves, while Harper Case had 24 digs and Paige Christophersen added 46 assists.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Archbishop Bergan 0: A match-high 12 kills from Abby Wachal were enough for Lutheran to blow past the Knights.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Bishop Neumann 0: Abby Wachal had a team-high 6 kills while teammates Ashlyn DeBoer and Molli Martin each hammered five kills. The Warriors dominated from behind the back line with six ace serves.
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Panthers' aggressive attack was too much for the Rockets. Doneelah Washington had a team-high 12 kills with Laney Songster adding 10 of her own.
Thayer Central 2, Fillmore Central 0: Jasa Wiedel had 13 set assists while Kaisha Solomon notched a team-high nine kills in Thayer Central's sweep.
Thayer Central 2, Lawrence-Nelson 0: Maddie Wells had 18 digs and Natalie Tietjen hammered down a team-high eight kills for the winners.