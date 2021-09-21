Prep volleyball scores, 9/21

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Archbishop Bergan 0: A match-high 12 kills from Abby Wachal were enough for Lutheran to blow past the Knights.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Bishop Neumann 0: Abby Wachal had a team-high 6 kills while teammates Ashlyn DeBoer and Molli Martin each hammered five kills. The Warriors dominated from behind the back line with six ace serves.

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Panthers' aggressive attack was too much for the Rockets. Doneelah Washington had a team-high 12 kills with Laney Songster adding 10 of her own.

Thayer Central 2, Fillmore Central 0: Jasa Wiedel had 13 set assists while Kaisha Solomon notched a team-high nine kills in Thayer Central's sweep.

Thayer Central 2, Lawrence-Nelson 0: Maddie Wells had 18 digs and Natalie Tietjen hammered down a team-high eight kills for the winners.

