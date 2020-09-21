Prep volleyball scores, 9/21

Volleyball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice def. Fairbury, 25-9, 25-22, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Kearney def. Northwest, 26-24, 25-23, 25-14
Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12
MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER INVITE
Hi-Line def. South Platte, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arthur County, 25-13, 25-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-17
YORK TRIANGULAR
Malcolm def. Palmyra, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14
York def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-14
York def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-19
HIGHLIGHTS
Tri County 3, Fillmore Central 0: Freshman Ella Clark had 11 kills, 10 digs and four ace serves for the Trojans.
