 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball scores, 9/21
View Comments
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/21

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice def. Fairbury, 25-9, 25-22, 25-15

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Kearney def. Northwest, 26-24, 25-23, 25-14

Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER INVITE

Hi-Line def. South Platte, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arthur County, 25-13, 25-14

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-17

YORK TRIANGULAR

Malcolm def. Palmyra, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14

York def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-14

York def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-19

HIGHLIGHTS

Tri County 3, Fillmore Central 0: Freshman Ella Clark had 11 kills, 10 digs and four ace serves for the Trojans.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News