Prep volleyball scores, 9/20
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/20

Volleyball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10

Fairbury def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

Malcolm def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-16

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

South Platte def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-23

Winside def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-7, 25-15

York def. Malcolm, 25-23, 25-11

York def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-14

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

