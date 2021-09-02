 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/2
Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-11

Lewiston at Parkview Christian

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes CC, 25-9, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-17

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 29-31, 25-11, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Southern at Parkview Christian

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16

Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-12

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

Aurora def. York, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-6

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

BDS def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 26-28, 27-25, 25-11

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-0, 25-0

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19

Elgin/PJ def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-12

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-17

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-18

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-16

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-16, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Lutheran NE def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22

Lutheran NE def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13

Malcolm def. Brownell Talbot, 25-7, 25-11

Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19

Mead def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-11, 25-9

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

Norris def. Bennington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-17

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-12, 25-8

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-13

Plainview def. Summerland, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-22

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-6, 25-14

Southwest def. Atwood-Rawlins County, KS, 25-15, 25-23

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-12, 25-17

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21

Stuart def. CWC, 25-10, 25-10

Stuart def. Elgin/PJ, 25-22, 25-15

SEM def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22

SEM def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-22

Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-22

Wood River def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 29-27

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-19

Wynot def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross County 3, Shelby/Rising City 0: Chloe Sandell knocked down eight kills to lead Cross County. Bricelynn Larson added seven and Lilly Peterson six for the Cougars.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Lourdes CC 0: Katelyn Oxley led Lincoln Lutheran with six kills and five blocks, while Keri Leimbach had five ace serves.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Ashylyn DeBoer led the Warriors with nine kills and Abby Wachal added eight. Keri Leimbach paced Lincoln Lutheran again in ace serves with five.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Columbus 0: Gia Miller paced Lincoln Pius X with nine kills, and Adison Markowski added 22 set assists.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1: Lanie Brott and Regan Haith each had 11 kills for Lincoln Pius X, while Adison Markowski recorded 34 set assists. 

Norris 3, Bennington 0: Ella Waters had 15 kills for Norris, Gracie Kircher added 10 and Maisie Boesiger dished out 32 set assists for the Titans.

Thayer Central 3, Tri County 0: Jayden Bowman knocked down 10 kills for Thayer Central and Maddie Wells record 16 digs. Kaisha Solomon also had six ace serves for Thayer Central.

High school volleyball logo 2014
