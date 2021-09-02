Prep volleyball scores, 9/2

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Omaha Concordia 0: Ashylyn DeBoer led the Warriors with nine kills and Abby Wachal added eight. Keri Leimbach paced Lincoln Lutheran again in ace serves with five.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Columbus 0: Gia Miller paced Lincoln Pius X with nine kills, and Adison Markowski added 22 set assists.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1: Lanie Brott and Regan Haith each had 11 kills for Lincoln Pius X, while Adison Markowski recorded 34 set assists.

Norris 3, Bennington 0: Ella Waters had 15 kills for Norris, Gracie Kircher added 10 and Maisie Boesiger dished out 32 set assists for the Titans.

Thayer Central 3, Tri County 0: Jayden Bowman knocked down 10 kills for Thayer Central and Maddie Wells record 16 digs. Kaisha Solomon also had six ace serves for Thayer Central.

